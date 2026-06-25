Stephen A. Smith’s warning resurfaces amid Mamdani's growing presence around Knicks; ‘America is about Capitalism!’

Stephen A. Smith has once again sparked debate inside Democratic circles, warning that the party could hurt its national chances if it fully embraces democratic socialism. Speaking in a clip recently shared by political commentator JasonJournoDC on X, the ESPN personality said Democrats would struggle to win presidential, Senate, and House races if they followed the political path represented by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. While Smith said he personally likes Mamdani, he argued that his brand of politics does not reflect how most Americans view the economy. Stephen A Smith’s warning returns as Zohran Mamdani’s influence grows (Stephen A Smith and Zohran Mamdani/Instagram)

Stephen A. Smith’s warning on Zohran Mamdani In the resurfaced clip, Stephen A. Smith delivered a blunt message about the future of the Democratic Party.

“If the Democratic Party becomes HIM, you have no chance … on a national basis in terms of the presidency, in Senate seats, seats in the House, you have NO chance.”

Smith went on to argue that while a few democratic socialists may succeed in certain areas, the broader country is different.

“You might have a Democratic Socialist sprinkled here and there, but that ain’t what America is! America is about capitalism! America is about dollars and cents! America is about an economy, a flourishing economy!”