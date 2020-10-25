Hrithik Roshan splurges nearly Rs 100 crore on sea-facing ‘mansion in the air’ in Mumbai: report

bollywood

Actor Hrithik Roshan has reportedly purchased apartments worth nearly Rs 100 crore in Mumbai, with the intention of integrating them for a ‘mansion-in-the-air’. While one apartment is a duplex penthouse, the other is a single-storey home.

The deal was reportedly closed earlier this week, and is estimated to be worth Rs 97.5 crore. The apartments are on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of a building on the Juhu-Versova Link Road.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the apartment offers an unrestricted view of the Arabian Sea, and is spread across a combined 38000 sq ft. There is a 6500 sq ft terrace, and the family will have access to 10 parking spots.

Mirror cites property documents and says that Hrithik paid Rs 67.5 crore for the duplex, which is spread across 27534 sq ft, and Rs 30 crore for the 14th floor apartment, spread across 11165 sq ft. According to the report, the Roshans rented an apartment in Juhu in June 2020, and are paying Rs 8.25 lakh per month.

Hrithik frequently shared pictures on social media from his sea-facing house during the coronavirus lockdown. The sprawling house is spread across approximately 3,000 sq ft. Originally a 4 BHK, it was broken down by interior designer Ashiesh Shah into a den and two bedrooms. It also has a foosball table, billiards table as well as a vending machine which gives out chocolates.

Hrithik, who appeared in the back-to-back hits Super 30 and War, is now gearing up for the fourth instalment of the Krrish franchise. He said, according to Times Now, “This franchise is close to our heart, so, when my father wasn’t keeping well, we decided to put it aside for a while. Now, he has recovered and is raring to go. So, we have started brainstorming and have begun work on the film.”

