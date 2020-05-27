Hrithik Roshan is quarantining with ex Sussanne Khan and their sons at his stunning sea-facing home. See inside pics, video
Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan are stationed at his sea-facing home in Mumbai currently. See inside photos and videos.bollywood Updated: May 27, 2020 21:38 IST
Hrithik Roshan, whose chock-a-block calendar rarely allows him to spend months at a time with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, is using the lockdown to spend quality time with them. He is able to do this because his ex-wife Sussanne Khan agreed to move into his house temporarily, so that both of them could be there with their children.
Both Hrithik and Sussanne have been sharing glimpses from his sea-facing home with a beautiful view that includes her makeshift outdoor workspace as well as a corner for the piano.
Sharing pictures of her new work station, Sussanne wrote on Instagram, “My temporary ‘home work space’ was interestingly put together to bring a little element of play while I work. The funny thing is, my time on this ‘put together’ desk (made of flat cushion seats from an existing sofa seating composition that we had in this space, and then we put a low lying coffee table on top and...there it was, my perfect desk!) with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea and an isolated Juhu beach, this is a visual which honestly I shouldn’t get used to!”
Hrithik’s sprawling house is spread across approximately 3,000 sq ft. Originally a 4 BHK, it was broken down by interior designer Ashiesh Shah into a den and two bedrooms. It also has a foosball table, billiards table as well as a vending machine which gives out chocolates.
Inspired by the 21 day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). . So I’m on mission piano. 🎹 Ps: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way. . Great initiative by Vedantu to spread the word on growth and learning. 👏 . #21dayLearningchallenge by @vedantu_learns. For Kids Grade 1 - 12 and those appearing for JEE & NEET. #onlinelearning #free . #keeplearning #keepgrowing #noexcuses #startnow #keepexploring #stayhome #staysafe . Photo bomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities.
. Focus. Stay objective . Follow all the rules. . Plan for a few steps ahead. Be prepared. You may have to make some sacrifices. And that’s ok. . Weigh the advantage and disadvantage of every move. Mistakes may result in loss of lives. . Aim from a distance. Don’t move in too close. Protect yourself and your clan. . Don’t panic. It’s not just a game. O and wash your hands before you begin. . I guess the rules remain the same for all kinds of wars in our lives. . Let’s win this. . #washyourhands #stayhome #indiafightscorona #contribute #weareinthistogether #stayclean #socialdistancing #covi̇d19
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
Recently, Sussanne wrote for Vogue that during the lockdown, the family gets together for an hour every day, five days a week, to read. Hrithik came up with the idea of everyone sitting in the same room and reading their individual books, an activity she described as her favourite.
