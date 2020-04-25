Sussanne Khan shares a family pic with Hrithik Roshan, sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan enjoying a scenic view, see pic

bollywood

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 12:38 IST

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has moved in with the actor through the coronavirus pandemic to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan together. On Saturday, she posted a relaxed family picture of the three of them.

Sharing the picture, she quoted lines from a poem by Welsh poet William Henry Davies and wrote: “What is this life, so full of care, We have no time to stand and stare. No time to stand beneath the boughs, And ask with love, about the ‘why’s’ and ‘ how’s’, So stop awhile and do enjoy that stare, Take it in.. absorb as we all are moving.. even though we don’t know where. There is, this amazing thing called ‘Life’.... as the ultimate dare. Stay Home, Stay strong and full of care. Inserts taken from the poem.Leisure by William Henry Davies. #SHHH #stopandstare #the-philosophers #RyeRayRidz #designyourthoughts #summeroflockdown2020 #quarantivities #notestoself p.s the app used for the moving clouds is called Pixaloop.”

The picture shows Hrithik and his sons standing at, what appears to be, their balcony as Hrithik faces the camera. The view opens up to vistas of the open skies, coconut trees, a lawn below even as clouds move past in the far sky beyond.

Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan warned Aamir Khan to not work with Kajol: ‘She is very bad, unfocused’

The Roshans recently celebrated Hrithik’s parents Rakesh and Pinki’s 49th wedding anniversary. The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video of him playing piano and singing ‘Happy Anniversary’ song for his parents. In the shared video, the actor was also joined by sons and ex-wife Sussanne Khan, as they all sang the songs with him.

Taking it to the captions, Hrithik wrote: The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors! Hrithik also posted two other separate videos, which featured some of the adorable moments shared by the senior couple.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more