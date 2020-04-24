Hrithik Roshan asks fans to find a way to get some sun everyday, they can’t get over his ‘smouldering’ looks in new selfie

bollywood

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 12:16 IST

Hrithik Roshan has shared a sun-lit selfie on Instagram and has reminded his fans to not forget getting some sunshine while they abstain from stepping out during lockdown. The actor is currently in quarantine with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik shared the picture and wrote, “Get your shot of Sun. Every day. 10 mins. .Find a way. #stayalert #mentalhealth #vitd #staybright #lockdowntips.”

His fans, however, couldn’t overlook his Greek God looks as he posed for the camera in the sun. A fan reacted, “Smoldering handsomeness.” Another wrote, “The face of shining that can beat the hotness of sun.” A fan noticed the grey hair in his beard and quipped, “It’s hard to accept that your favourite star is Getting old...”

A day before, Hrithik wished his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky on their 49th wedding anniversary on Thursday in the most adorable way. The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video of him playing piano and singing ‘Happy Anniversary’ song for his parents. In the shared video, the War actor was also joined by sons and Sussanne, as they all sang the song with him. He captioned it, “The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors!”

Hrithik also posted two other separate videos, which featured some of the adorable moments shared by the senior couple. In the first video, the actor is seen grooving with his parents in a foreign location, with the Despacito song played in the background. The second video gave a glimpse of the Roshans connecting with their dear ones through video calling during the lockdown.

The actor’s ex-wife Sussanne moved in with them last month at their residence to co-parent their kids. Hrithik had earlier shared a video of him playing the piano, wherein he said that while he’s just learning to play the musical instrument, Sussanne is busy “surveying my home for design irregularities.”

He captioned it: “Inspired by the 21 day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). So I’m on mission piano. PS: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way. Great initiative by Vedantu to spread the word on growth and learning. #21dayLearningchallenge by @vedantu_learns.

Follow @htshowbiz for more