Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan asks fans to find a way to get some sun everyday, they can’t get over his ‘smouldering’ looks in new selfie

Hrithik Roshan asks fans to find a way to get some sun everyday, they can’t get over his ‘smouldering’ looks in new selfie

Hrithik Roshan shared a selfie of him soaking some sun and asked his fans to get some sunshine everyday.

bollywood Updated: Apr 24, 2020 12:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hrithik Roshan has posted a new sun-soaked selfie.
         

Hrithik Roshan has shared a sun-lit selfie on Instagram and has reminded his fans to not forget getting some sunshine while they abstain from stepping out during lockdown. The actor is currently in quarantine with his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik shared the picture and wrote, “Get your shot of Sun. Every day. 10 mins. .Find a way. #stayalert #mentalhealth #vitd #staybright #lockdowntips.”

Hindustantimes

His fans, however, couldn’t overlook his Greek God looks as he posed for the camera in the sun. A fan reacted, “Smoldering handsomeness.” Another wrote, “The face of shining that can beat the hotness of sun.” A fan noticed the grey hair in his beard and quipped, “It’s hard to accept that your favourite star is Getting old...”

A day before, Hrithik wished his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky on their 49th wedding anniversary on Thursday in the most adorable way. The 46-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a video of him playing piano and singing ‘Happy Anniversary’ song for his parents. In the shared video, the War actor was also joined by sons and Sussanne, as they all sang the song with him. He captioned it, “The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors!”

 

Hrithik also posted two other separate videos, which featured some of the adorable moments shared by the senior couple. In the first video, the actor is seen grooving with his parents in a foreign location, with the Despacito song played in the background. The second video gave a glimpse of the Roshans connecting with their dear ones through video calling during the lockdown.

 

The actor’s ex-wife Sussanne moved in with them last month at their residence to co-parent their kids. Hrithik had earlier shared a video of him playing the piano, wherein he said that while he’s just learning to play the musical instrument, Sussanne is busy “surveying my home for design irregularities.”

He captioned it: “Inspired by the 21 day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). So I’m on mission piano. PS: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way. Great initiative by Vedantu to spread the word on growth and learning. #21dayLearningchallenge by @vedantu_learns.

Plasma therapy trials on Covid-19 patients give hope, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Covid-19 taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
Google Duo vs Zoom: Which one should you go for?
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Top-10 most stolen cars in the US: Family sedans and SUVs are hot wheels
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
