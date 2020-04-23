e-paper
Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan wish Rakesh and Pinky Roshan on 49th wedding anniversary. Watch videos

Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan wish Rakesh and Pinky Roshan on 49th wedding anniversary. Watch videos

Exes Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan appeared in a video together to wish his parents -- Rakesh and Pinky Roshan -- on their 49th wedding anniversary. Watch it here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 23, 2020 16:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and their kids sing in the special video.
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and their kids sing in the special video.
         

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a special social media post on the occasion of his parents, Rakesh and Pinky Roshan’s wedding anniversary. The couple has been married for 49 years.

Hrithik captioned the post, which contains three videos, “The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors!. Happy anniversary mama and papa. Love you ! 22nd April 2020.” The actor added the hashtags ‘Family spirit’, ‘be there for each other’ and ‘natural hair not wigs’.

 

In the first of his videos, Hrithik and his parents can be seen dancing on a ski vacation, with the hit number Despacito playing in the background. Quick glimpses of others such as Rajesh Roshan and Pashmina Roshan can also bee seen. The second video shows glimpses of the virtual party the Roshans held on the occasion. While Pinky and Rakesh can be seen cutting a cake, Hrithik can be seen with his sons -- Hridhaan and Hrehaan -- and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who is quarantining with him during the lockdown.

The third video shows Hrithik and Sussanne singing for Pinky and Rakesh, while he plays the piano and the kids join in. The video ends with Sussanne blowing a kiss towards the camera. Hrithik’s post has been liked over 100000 times in just a few minutes.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan watches sons play amid coronavirus lockdown, says ‘Couldn’t ask for a better view’. See pic

Hrithik in an Instagram post had thanked Sussanne for being “supportive and understanding” during the lockdown. He wrote, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns.”

