NHS surgeon says this ‘liquid gold’ your body naturally produces holds more power than any supplement or medicine

Colostrum is the first form of milk produced after childbirth, thick, golden, and packed with powerful nutrients. But what makes it so special for newborns? Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based NHS surgeon and popular health content creator, explains in his November 1 Instagram post why colostrum earns this nickname and how it supports both baby and mother in the early days after birth. (Also read: Mumbai orthopaedic surgeon reveals how many steps it takes to burn off a samosa, gulab jamun or a plate of chole bhature ) Dr. Karan Rajan emphasises the significance of colostrum for newborns, highlighting its nutritional benefits. (Shutterstock)

Why is colostrum considered so important for newborns

“Colostrum really is liquid gold,” says Dr Rajan. “It’s the first milk your body produces and is packed with nutrients that protect and prepare your newborn’s body for the outside world.”

He highlights how frozen colostrum can make a huge difference, especially in vulnerable infants or challenging conditions: “Preterm or low-birth-weight babies benefit immensely, it strengthens their immature gut barrier and reduces the risk of serious infections like NEC,” explains Dr Rajan.

“For mothers and infants who are separated after birth, such as NICU cases or delayed feeding, frozen colostrum acts as a vital antibody-rich bridge until breastfeeding begins.”

Who benefits most from frozen colostrum

“In babies born to diabetic mothers, colostrum can safely help stabilise low blood sugar levels without resorting to formula,” he adds. “Even in high-infection or low-resource settings, colostrum offers location-specific antibodies, giving babies an extra layer of natural protection.”

Dr Rajan concludes by reminding new parents not to underestimate its power, “This first milk might look small in quantity, but its impact on a baby’s early health is massive, it’s nature’s very first vaccine.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.