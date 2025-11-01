Mumbai orthopaedic surgeon reveals how many steps it takes to burn off a samosa, gulab jamun or a plate of chole bhature

We all love indulging in our favourite comfort foods like samosas, gulab jamuns, or a plate of chole bhature, but have you ever wondered how much walking it actually takes to burn them off? Dr Manan Vora, orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist based in Mumbai, breaks down in his October 31 Instagram post, the calorie count of some of India’s most-loved foods and how long you’d need to walk to balance them out. (Also read: Apollo hospital orthopaedic surgeon with 28+ years of experience explains ‘why your knees hurt while climbing stairs’ ) Dr. Vora reveals calories in popular snacks and walking time to burn them off.

How much walking does it take to burn a samosa or slice of pizza

Dr Vora began his post by saying, “How much walking does it actually take to burn your favourite foods?” He then listed some of India’s most-loved comfort foods and the time it would take to burn them through walking.

“1 samosa or vada pav has about 250 calories, that’s around 50 minutes of walking,” he explained. “One slice of pizza equals roughly 285 calories, which takes close to an hour of walking.”

How to burn off chole bhature or gulab jamun

If you’re snacking on a packet of chips, Dr Vora noted that it adds up to “about 300 calories, you’d need a little over an hour of walking.” For those with a sweet tooth, “1 gulab jamun has 180 calories, which means around 35 minutes of walking,” he added. And the heaviest indulgence on the list? “One plate of chole bhature packs around 600 calories, you’d need to walk for almost 2 hours.”

However, Dr Vora made sure to emphasise that fitness isn’t about deprivation. “You don’t need to avoid these foods. Enjoy them occasionally and balance it with movement,” he wrote. “That’s how you stay fit without giving up what you love.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.