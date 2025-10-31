Fortis orthopaedic surgeon shares 4 ways older adults can protect their shoulders: ‘Do low-impact activities such as…’

With age, the bones grow old, and movements become challenging. The joints, in particular, are responsible for all the movements, both big and small. But as one grows old, the once easy motion may feel painful. Out of all the joints, there's one joint that doesn't get as much attention as the knee or hip joint. The shoulder is one of the most affected joints among older adults. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Dr Manit Arora, orthopaedics and sports medicine surgeon at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, shared with HT Lifestyle that the shoulder joint is one of the most vulnerable joints.“The shoulder is one of the most mobile joints in the body, which makes it prone to wear and tear”, Dr Arora explained.

Movements become severely limited, reducing one's ability to move independently. Even small tasks start to feel overwhelming. He added, "Ignoring the shoulder joint and its associated issues can make even simple tasks, like dressing, cooking, or reaching for objects, difficult.”

That's why your shoulder joints require as much attention as your knee or hip joints. Including simple exercises that strengthen and stretch the shoulders can help improve flexibility, prevent stiffness and keep you independent as you grow older.

Dr Arora listed these 4 things older adults need to do, from which exercises they can incorporate in their routine to what they should avoid:

Improve your shoulder joints by adhering to these. (Picture credit: Made with Chat GPT )

1. Gentle stretches

During your daily walks, include gentle stretches and strengthening exercises, such as arm raises or resistance band pulls.

They can help keep your shoulders flexible and strong.

2. Watch posture

Maintain good posture while sitting and standing.

They prevent extra strain on the shoulder joints.

3. Stay active, safely

Do low-impact activities such as walking, swimming, or yoga.

They keep overall mobility intact while being gentle on the shoulders.

4. Avoid repetitive overhead movements

Lifting heavy objects or repeated overhead motions can increase the risk of injury.

Reorganise your home so daily necessities are within reach, or ask for help with heavier tasks.

Your shoulders take care of most of the upper body movements, from lifting to pulling. As the doctor revealed earlier that it is the most mobile; stiffness can show up in the shoulders. However, with a little daily care, from limiting certain types of movements or adding gentle exercises, you can safeguard your shoulder joints and prevent long-term pain and restricted mobility.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.