NHS surgeon shares 6 smart food combos that boost nutrient absorption and overall health: ‘If you soak your oats with…’

Many of us are mindful about eating nutritious foods, but did you know that pairing certain foods together can actually boost the body’s ability to absorb their nutrients and amplify their health benefits? Discover smart food combos that boost nutrient absorption.(Pexel)

Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based NHS surgeon and popular health content creator, shares clever food pairings that boost nutrient absorption while supporting overall health and well-being. In a joint Instagram video with Cory Rodriguez, another health content creator who goes by Health With Cory, the surgeon highlights how these food combos create a synergistic effect, boosting absorption.

1. Blueberries + walnuts

According to Dr Rajan, snacking on blueberries and walnuts together combines the polyphenols from the blueberries with omega-3s from the walnuts, creating a powerhouse for brain protection.

2. Coffee + cocoa

Cory highlights, “If you mix cocoa into your coffee, then the caffeine in the coffee and the theobromine in the cocoa work together to enhance mood, alertness, and mental clarity.”

3. Oats + yoghurt

Dr Rajan explains, “If you soak your oats with yoghurt, the prebiotic beta-glucan from the oats complements the live microbes from the yoghurt, giving you a natural symbiotic effect, which encourages gut microbiome diversity.”

4. Goat cheese + eggs

The health content creator explains that pairing goat cheese with eggs can enhance calcium absorption from the cheese, thanks to the vitamin D naturally present in the eggs.

5. Broccoli + mustard

According to the surgeon, “If you eat your broccoli with mustard, the enzyme myrosinase in the mustard helps to activate the powerful anti-inflammatory compound sulforaphane in the broccoli and increases its bioavailability.”

6. Lemon + green tea

Cory notes that when you squeeze lemon into your cup of green tea, it enhances antioxidant absorption. The vitamin C in the lemon aids your body in absorbing more of the tea’s antioxidants.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.