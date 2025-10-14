What to eat to boost both your gut and mind? Try yoghurt, idli, chaas and more

The gut and brain are interconnected through an axis called the gut-brain axis. It is a two-way network that influences each other. According to Harvard Health Publishing, this connection is the reason why emotional stress can trigger digestive issues, and further, in turn, gut imbalances can impact mental health. In fact, the gut communicates with the brain through various pathways, from nerves to the immune system. This means to keep your mental wellbeing healthy, you need to eat foods that also benefit your gut health. Add yoghurt to your diet as it is a rich source of probiotics. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

Prakriti Poddar, mental health expert and global head of mental health and wellbeing at Roundglass Living, shared with HT Lifestyle that the gut is the ‘second brain’ and it is very vital in regulating the emotional state, moods and emotions. So what you eat is not only crucial for nutrient absorption but also impacts emotions and cognitive functions.

What happens when your gut is well-balanced?

Gut balance begins by nourishing your gut microbiome first. “Gut is home to trillions of microbes, and it communicates directly with your central nervous system through the gut-brain axis,” Prakriti added.

A balanced gut health enhances your mental well-being. Prakriti revealed how gut bacteria help in reducing your stress and anxiety. She said, “When the gut is balanced, it supports calm, focus, and resilience. About 95% of the body’s serotonin, known as the ‘happiness chemical,’ is produced in the gut, which helps regulate mood and sleep. Beneficial bacteria in the gut also create gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter that helps reduce stress and anxiety while improving rest.”

It puts things in perspective to realise that these gut microbes are actively influencing brain chemistry, helping regulate key neurotransmitters which are crucial for determining mood.

Foods you need to add to your diet

Idli is a popular Indian breakfast which is good for gut health because of the fermentation process. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Fermented foods are one of the top picks for good gut health. And since good gut health influences the mind positively, you need to eat fermented foods, fibre-rich sources for mental wellbeing too.

“To support both gut and mind, choose foods that nourish this ecosystem. Fermented foods, such as yoghurt, idlis, kimchi, and chaas, aid digestion and are excellent additions. Whole grains provide fibre, nuts such as walnuts, almonds, and pistachios, along with seeds like chia or flax seeds, supply healthy fats, while colourful fruits and vegetables offer antioxidants," Prakriti recommended.

So if you fix your diet and make it multitask for you by including gut-friendly foods, you can both nourish your mind and improve gut health. A healthy gut is one of the pillars of a happy mind.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.