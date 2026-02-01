Nutritionist explains why antacid is not always the answer for acidity, shares natural remedies

Acidity is among the most frequently reported digestive concerns. To get a quick relief from the burning sensation in the chest and the uncomfortable sour taste that lingers in the mouth, many people reach for antacids frequently. But is this really the answer to recurring acidity? And recurring acidity may indicate to any underlying digestive problem. Repeated use of antacids only masks the root cause instead of addressing it. Because of acidity, many consume antacids frequently. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

HT Lifestyle reached out to Prachi Mandholia, a Mumbai-based clinical nutritionist who shared her insights on the correct use of antacids and alternative, healthier ways to manage acidity.

ALSO READ: IBS vs IBD: Gastroenterologist shares the main differences between the two common gut conditions

Why antacid is not always the answer Antacid has a cooling effect on the burning sensation of acidity by neutralising stomach acid because of the alkaline compound. But it is important to understand antacid only offer temporary symptom relief, and do not solve the problem, the reason why acidity is occurring.

The nutritionist noted one of the side effects, “when used regularly, they may interfere with digestion, nutrient absorption, and the body’s natural acid balance.”

In the end, it becomes a vicious cycle: antacids may soothe irritation temporarily, but they can impair digestion over time. Because of this, acidity returns, prompting many to again reach for it, letting the cycle continue.

What to consume to naturally reduce frequent acidity Since repeated use of antacidoushes disturb digestion and pushes you into a vicious cycle, it's better to go for natural remedies to treat the problem.

Prachi listed out the natural ways to manage acidity, their benefits and how to have them: