Nutritionist explains why antacid is not always the answer for acidity, shares natural remedies
If you frequently suffer from acidity, here is why you should not always go for antacid to ease the symptoms .
Acidity is among the most frequently reported digestive concerns. To get a quick relief from the burning sensation in the chest and the uncomfortable sour taste that lingers in the mouth, many people reach for antacids frequently. But is this really the answer to recurring acidity? And recurring acidity may indicate to any underlying digestive problem. Repeated use of antacids only masks the root cause instead of addressing it.
HT Lifestyle reached out to Prachi Mandholia, a Mumbai-based clinical nutritionist who shared her insights on the correct use of antacids and alternative, healthier ways to manage acidity.
Why antacid is not always the answer
Antacid has a cooling effect on the burning sensation of acidity by neutralising stomach acid because of the alkaline compound. But it is important to understand antacid only offer temporary symptom relief, and do not solve the problem, the reason why acidity is occurring.
The nutritionist noted one of the side effects, “when used regularly, they may interfere with digestion, nutrient absorption, and the body’s natural acid balance.”
In the end, it becomes a vicious cycle: antacids may soothe irritation temporarily, but they can impair digestion over time. Because of this, acidity returns, prompting many to again reach for it, letting the cycle continue.
What to consume to naturally reduce frequent acidity
Since repeated use of antacidoushes disturb digestion and pushes you into a vicious cycle, it's better to go for natural remedies to treat the problem.
Prachi listed out the natural ways to manage acidity, their benefits and how to have them:
1. Jeera water
- Jeera improve digestion and stimulates optimal acid release at the right time
- Soak 1 tsp of jeera in a glass of water overnight. Next morning, strain and sip on it
2. Aloe vera juice in morning
- Aloe vera has a cooling, anti-inflammatory effect on the stomach.
- Take 10–15 ml of fresh, preservative-free aloe vera juice diluted with water, first thing in the morning.
3. Chew saunf after meals
- Fennel seeds (saunf) are one of the easiest and most effective remedies for acidity.
- They help relax the digestive tract, reduce gas, and improve digestion.
- Chew ½–1 teaspoon after meals.
4. Cardamom water post dinner
- Cardamom soothes the stomach lining and prevents nighttime acidity.
- Simply add 1/2 tsp cardamom powder to a cup of water and sip after dinner.
Other lifestyle hacks
The nutritionist urged to fix the meal timings, revealing an early light dinner to be the best way to reduce acidity risks.
“Long gaps followed by heavy meals increase acid irritation. Eat at regular intervals and keep dinner light, finishing at least 2–3 hours before bedtime,” she noted. Likewise, there are certain foods which calm the stomach lining. The nutritionist named them: bottle gourd, pumpkin, ridge gourd.
Another precautionary measure she shared revolves around avoiding spicy, fried, and oily food. Certain beverages can also add to the problem. Prachu warned against excessive tea and coffee consumption, carbonated drinks, and drinking very cold water with meals. Other dietary triggers, according to the nutritionist, include reheated foods, packaged foods, and excessive intake of refined flour or sugar.
Stress is another reason why the stomach may get upset. The nutritionist recommended, “Simple practices like deep breathing, short walks after meals, or mindful pauses during the day can significantly reduce symptoms.”
And finally, sleep. Rest needs to be taken seriously, as late nights can increase acid reflux. Prachi emphasised the importance of finishing dinner at least two to three hours before bedtime and maintaining a consistent sleep schedule.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
