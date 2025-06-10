Gastroenterologist shares why so many Indians use antacids, reveals 5 big risks

If having antacid has become a post-meal norm for you, then it's time to rethink your choices. Acidity is an uncomfortable situation to be in, making the med feel like a saviour, and before you know, it has become a habit. It’s easy to dismiss poor dietary choices when you think an antacid has your back (or at least that’s what you thought). While antacids may be a quick fix but in the long run, it's not a solution. Your trust fall on antacid may eventually turn disastrous, it's only a matter of time. Act before antacids backfire, and choose safer alternatives to address gas problems. Antacids neutralise stomach acid, bringing much-needed relief. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anukalp Prakash, Director of Gastroenterology at CK Birla, Gurugram, warned against the casual use of antacids.

Addressing the dangerous trend of casually consuming antacids, Dr Prakash said, “India's drugstores are filled with antacids, those fizzy tablets, chewables, or syrups that we usually reach for after a spicy dinner or a gassy day. But as a gastroenterologist, I've witnessed the flip side of this dependency. The increasing trend of self-medication with antacids is not just a cultural practice, it is a manifestation of underlying lifestyle and medical problems that require better treatment.”

Dr Anukalp Prakash shared a detailed guide with us, highlighting why Indians use antacids, the big risks of overusage, safer alternatives and when to go see a doctor:

Why is the use of antacids so prevalent in India?

Indian diets are rich in high spices and oils, which may have a hand in the increased acidity after meals, prompting the need for antacids.(Shutterstock)

1. Spicy and oily diets

Indian food is heavy in spices, oil, and fats.

Though tasty, they can irritate the esophageal and stomach lining, leading to acid reflux and indigestion.

2. Irregular dining habits

Missing meals, dinner at midnight, and overeating during festivals or social events upset regular digestion.

It stimulates excess stomach acid secretion, increasing acidity.

3. Stress and busy lifestyle

Chronic stress is a well-known cause of gastrointestinal ailments.

As work pressure mounts, travel increases, and sleep decreases, acidity due to stress is on the rise.

4. Culture of self-medication

Most Indians do not consult a physician for minor digestive complaints, opting for over-the-counter (OTC) medications such as antacids.

Availability and marketing render them innocuous-looking.

5. Lack of Awareness

There's a misunderstanding that frequent heartburn or acidity may be a sign of underlying conditions such as GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease), peptic ulcers, or even Helicobacter pylori infection.

Why is long-term antacid use a concern?

Overuse of antacids may cause hyperacidity.(Shutterstock)

Occasional usage is okay, regular antacid consumption, particularly without medical guidance, can cause:

Covering up major issues such as ulcers or infections. Magnesium or calcium imbalances, particularly with some antacids. Vitamin B12 and iron deficiencies with long-term use of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs). Risks of kidney disease, linked with long-term PPI use. Rebound hyperacidity, with a cessation of antacids leading to even greater production of acid.

What to do instead

Stress is one of the causes of acidity. You can do yoga to manage stress, and in turn, control acidity.(Freepik)

1. Identify the root cause

Don't simply suppress symptoms; seek a proper diagnosis.

Recurring acidity may be the symptom of GERD, gastritis, food intolerances, or bacterial infections such as H. pylori.

2. Modify your diet

Avoid foods that are too spicy, fried, or acidic (such as tomatoes, citrus, or caffeine).

Take smaller, more frequent meals.

Be upright for 1-2 hours after meals.

Increase fibre, fruit, and probiotics in the diet.

3. Decrease stress

Gut health is aggravated by chronic stress.

Exercise, yoga, mindfulness, and good sleep help to reduce symptoms significantly.

4. Avoid alcohol and tobacco

They both relax the lower esophageal sphincter and inflame the gut lining, enhancing acid reflux.

5. Do not lie down soon after eating

Allow digestion time for your stomach first. Raise the head of your bed if nocturnal reflux is an issue.

6. Medication should be used sparingly

Use antacids or acid blockers as indicated, under medical direction.

Short courses of antacids, H2 blockers, or PPIs may be beneficial, depending on the etiology, but extended use without medical oversight is not advised.

7. Test for H. pylori or other intestinal disorders

If symptoms persist, your doctor may recommend endoscopy or tests for H. pylori, a common bacterial infection that causes acidity, ulcers, and even long-term stomach issues.

When to see a gastroenterologist?

Seek medical advice if you experience persistent or long-lasting acidity.(Shutterstock)

Seek help if:

You are using antacids more than twice a week.

Symptoms persist despite dietary changes.

There’s weight loss, black stools, or vomiting

You experience night-time heartburn frequently

“Acidity is normal, but only so long as it's rare or occasional. Antacids give fast relief, but they don't fix the issue. A whole approach, lifestyle, diet, and medical advice, gives longer and safer relief. Don't self-treat endlessly; your gut wants better attention,” Dr Anukalp Prakash concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.