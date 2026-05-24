Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer busts common weight loss myth around white rice and bread; here’s what really helps

Skipping carbohydrates is one of the first things that comes to mind when someone thinks about starting their weight loss journey. Rice, bread, and chapati are common everyday food items that can be excluded from your meals for weight loss. Skipping white rice and bread won't help you lose weight. (Unsplash) Siddhartha Singh, a certified fitness trainer who has trained Tamannaah Bhatia, in an Instagram post dated May 23, 2026, revealed that cutting too many carbs for quick weight loss might not help. He busted the myth surrounding the carbs and shared what actually matters for healthy weight loss. ​Also read | Hyderabad neurologist warns against quick weight loss, says stop treating obesity like a 'medical emergency' “Swapping white rice with brown rice, white bread with brown bread, and homemade curd with Greek yoghurt is not going to help you lose weight,” said Siddharth.

Siddharth advises keeping things simple for weight loss. He advises keeping two things in mind: how much to eat and how often to eat. By doing this consistently, you will lose weight. How much to eat? Siddharth highlighted that you don’t have to swap your white rice, white bread, or homemade curd with anything fancy. You can eat your normal food, but keep a check on your portion, and balance your meals. He added that if portions are controlled, the same food can actually help you lose weight. You don’t need to cut out food in order to lose body fat. “Chips, ice-cream, chocolate, you can have everything, but in proper portions,” he said. When to eat? Another important aspect of losing weight is time. It is not only about what you eat but also when you eat. Eating heavy meals late at night or just before bed is not going to benefit you, even if you starve yourself or diet the entire day. It is important to understand the right time to eat to ensure consistent fat loss. Start your day with a proper nutrition-rich breakfast, which can include everything from your normal bread to eggs and fruits. You can keep your lunch simple by eating home-cooked meals like pulse, chapati, rice, seasonal vegetables, and homemade curd.

You can keep your lunch simple by eating home-cooked meals like pulse, chapati, rice, seasonal vegetables, and homemade curd. (Unsplash)