Chennai construction worker builds ripped abs with carbs and 5-day gym: No idli-dosa diet to white rice in all 3 meals

In an era of expensive gym memberships and complex supplement stacks, a 'young construction worker' from Chennai is proving that functional strength can reach a whole new level. Content creator Jayachandran Tamilarasan highlighted the construction worker’s impressive physique in an Instagram video posted on April 16. Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet, according to fitness coach: ‘Avoid idli and dosa, switch to low calorie...’ Content creator Jayachandran Tamilarasan spotlighted the construction worker’s shredded physique in an Instagram video. (Instagram/ fit.blog.by.jc)

The construction worker, whose shredded frame stands in stark contrast to his demanding manual labour job, shared a surprisingly disciplined approach to both his training and his diet.

The five-day workout strategy Despite spending his daylight hours performing gruelling physical labour, the construction worker maintains a strict five-day bodybuilding routine. His approach is methodical, targeting specific muscle groups each evening after his shift. "I do chest workout on Monday, shoulder workout on Tuesday, Wednesday is back workout, Thursday is biceps and triceps, and Friday is for leg workout," he explained.

Notably, he balances his gym efforts with the demands of his job, adding, "I don't do extreme leg workouts," likely to preserve mobility and energy for the heavy lifting required on-site.

Diet: simple carbs and zero junk The most surprising revelation was his departure from typical South Indian staples like idli and dosa. Instead, he relies on a high-carb diet that fuels his high-output lifestyle.

The staples? White rice, rice porridge, and red bananas. The rule? "No idli, dosa," he stated, adding, “I eat only white rice along with sambar, rasam, and curries made of beetroot, carrot, and other vegetables. I only eat white rice for all three meals. I rarely eat fruits, and have non-veg once a week. Only mutton once a week, no chicken or fish.”