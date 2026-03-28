Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani's fitness trainer reveals if whey protein is really healthy; why vegetarians shouldn't skip it
Celebrity trainer Vinod Channa advocates whey protein as a great solution for busy individuals struggling to meet their protein needs, especially vegetarians.
Whole food items like eggs, chicken, fish, dairy, and soy are great sources of protein. However, those who work out regularly or are vegetarians unable to find adequate protein in whole foods often reach for whey protein supplements to complete their daily protein intake and help grow lean muscle, reduce fat, and improve overall wellbeing.
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But is whey protein good for your health? In an Instagram video shared on March 12, celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who helped Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani with their weight-loss journeys, highlighted the practicality and health benefits of whey protein supplementation, especially for individuals with busy lifestyles or limited access to protein-rich foods.
Why you should take whey protein
In the video, taken from Vinod Channa's interview on Bhavishya Sindwani's podcast, when asked if whey protein is healthy and if one should take it or avoid it completely, the fitness trainer emphasised that whey protein is a portable, flavourful option for those struggling to meet their daily nutritional requirements.
He noted, “In today's hectic lifestyle, it is often difficult to find adequate sources of protein in your daily meals. Sometimes, you simply cannot carry those food items around with you. Consequently, you look for an easy-to-carry option that is both authentic and capable of fulfilling your specific protein requirements – ensuring that your body recovers effectively from your workouts and you reap the full benefits.”
He added that, for those with a sweet tooth, there is an added bonus: it is available in delicious flavours, with options like chocolate or vanilla to satisfy your sweet tooth.
A good option for vegetarians
Meanwhile, for those trying to meet daily protein requirements solely through traditional vegetarian meals, the fitness trainer noted that high volumes of plant-based protein are difficult to digest; whey protein offers a concentrated alternative that supports muscle recovery.
He also highlighted the problem with vegetarian foods, noting, “It is also easily digestible and convenient to carry. Furthermore, if you are a vegetarian with very high protein intake requirements, you simply cannot consume enough moong (or any other pulse) to meet those needs. Eating too much boiled moong, even if you managed to eat it all, your body wouldn't be able to digest it. You would likely end up constipated, as the human body simply lacks the capacity to process such a large quantity of food at once.”
Therefore, you need to find a supplementary protein source, he stressed, adding that whey protein serves as an excellent option for this purpose.
When non-vegetarians can skip it
The trainer also noted that individuals consuming whole-animal proteins such as fish or chicken may not require additional supplementation. He explained, “If you regularly consume fish or chicken, I do not believe you actually need whey protein. You can easily meet your protein requirements from those sources by consuming relatively small amounts.”
In fact, consuming natural foods offers an additional benefit: your body actually burns calories during digestion, the trainer highlighted. So, even while you are simply sitting down, your body is actively burning calories just to break down and process the food you have eaten. “This phenomenon – where calories are burned during digestion – is known as the ‘thermic effect of food,’ and it contributes to your overall resting metabolic rate,” he added.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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