Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani's fitness trainer reveals if whey protein is really healthy; why vegetarians shouldn't skip it

In the video, taken from Vinod Channa's interview on Bhavishya Sindwani's podcast, when asked if whey protein is healthy and if one should take it or avoid it completely, the fitness trainer emphasised that whey protein is a portable, flavourful option for those struggling to meet their daily nutritional requirements.

But is whey protein good for your health? In an Instagram video shared on March 12, celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who helped Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani with their weight-loss journeys, highlighted the practicality and health benefits of whey protein supplementation, especially for individuals with busy lifestyles or limited access to protein-rich foods.

Whole food items like eggs, chicken , fish, dairy, and soy are great sources of protein. However, those who work out regularly or are vegetarians unable to find adequate protein in whole foods often reach for whey protein supplements to complete their daily protein intake and help grow lean muscle, reduce fat, and improve overall wellbeing.

He noted, “In today's hectic lifestyle, it is often difficult to find adequate sources of protein in your daily meals. Sometimes, you simply cannot carry those food items around with you. Consequently, you look for an easy-to-carry option that is both authentic and capable of fulfilling your specific protein requirements – ensuring that your body recovers effectively from your workouts and you reap the full benefits.”

He added that, for those with a sweet tooth, there is an added bonus: it is available in delicious flavours, with options like chocolate or vanilla to satisfy your sweet tooth.

A good option for vegetarians Meanwhile, for those trying to meet daily protein requirements solely through traditional vegetarian meals, the fitness trainer noted that high volumes of plant-based protein are difficult to digest; whey protein offers a concentrated alternative that supports muscle recovery.

He also highlighted the problem with vegetarian foods, noting, “It is also easily digestible and convenient to carry. Furthermore, if you are a vegetarian with very high protein intake requirements, you simply cannot consume enough moong (or any other pulse) to meet those needs. Eating too much boiled moong, even if you managed to eat it all, your body wouldn't be able to digest it. You would likely end up constipated, as the human body simply lacks the capacity to process such a large quantity of food at once.”

Therefore, you need to find a supplementary protein source, he stressed, adding that whey protein serves as an excellent option for this purpose.

When non-vegetarians can skip it The trainer also noted that individuals consuming whole-animal proteins such as fish or chicken may not require additional supplementation. He explained, “If you regularly consume fish or chicken, I do not believe you actually need whey protein. You can easily meet your protein requirements from those sources by consuming relatively small amounts.”

In fact, consuming natural foods offers an additional benefit: your body actually burns calories during digestion, the trainer highlighted. So, even while you are simply sitting down, your body is actively burning calories just to break down and process the food you have eaten. “This phenomenon – where calories are burned during digestion – is known as the ‘thermic effect of food,’ and it contributes to your overall resting metabolic rate,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.