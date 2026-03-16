Nutritionist shares Andhra green chilli chicken recipe with 24 gram protein and just 235 calories per serving
Aathira Sethumadhavan's Andhra green chilli chicken is the perfect dish for savoury indulgence that is low on calories but rich in protein.
Eating healthy is easier said than done, especially if the individual attempting it is a foodie at heart. To help them out, nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan took to Instagram on March 16 and shared her recipe for Andhra green chilli chicken.
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The recipe delivers bold, spicy flavours without being heavy on empty calories. According to Aathira, it is a combination of the original Andhra chilli chicken and the Bangalore restaurant version of the dish.
“The chicken is marinated in a vibrant green paste made with coriander, green chillies, and cashews, then slow-cooked until it’s juicy, aromatic, and packed with heat,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s the kind of dish that tastes even better when you scoop it up with a hot paratha or spoon it over fried rice or noodles. Simple ingredients, big flavours, and absolutely worth making.”
The quantities of ingredients listed below are for four servings. Each serving is loaded with 24 grams of protein, 11 grams of fat and 6 grams of carbohydrates, along with just 235 calories. The step-by-step recipe is as follows.
Ingredients
- 500 g bone-in chicken
- 2 green chillies
- 1 cup coriander leaves, loosely packed
- 15 g cashew nuts (10–12)
- 3–4 tbsp water (for grinding)
For the marinade
- 1 tbsp ginger–garlic paste
- 1 tbsp dark soy sauce
- 1 tbsp green chilli sauce
- 1 tsp vinegar
- ¼ tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- ½ tsp garam masala
- Salt to taste
For cooking
- 2 tsp ghee
- ½ tsp cumin seeds
- 1 medium onion, thinly sliced
- ½–¾ cup water (as needed)
- 2 green chillies, slit
- 1 sprig curry leaves
Method of preparation
- Blend green chillies, coriander leaves, cashews, and water into a smooth paste.
- Mix the chicken with the green paste, ginger–garlic paste, soy sauce, green chilli sauce, vinegar, turmeric, coriander powder, garam masala, and salt. Marinate for 30 minutes to one hour.
- Heat the ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add sliced onions and sauté for two to three minutes until slightly softened.
- Add the marinated chicken and mix well. Add a little water if needed, cover, and cook on low to medium heat for 25 to 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Check seasoning and finish with slit green chillies and curry leaves. Cook for two more minutes before serving.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More