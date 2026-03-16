Nutritionist shares Andhra green chilli chicken recipe with 24 gram protein and just 235 calories per serving

Eating healthy is easier said than done, especially if the individual attempting it is a foodie at heart. To help them out, nutritionist and digital content creator Aathira Sethumadhavan took to Instagram on March 16 and shared her recipe for Andhra green chilli chicken. Aathira Sethumadhavan's Andhre chilli chicken recipe helps one hit their protein goals while limiting calories. (Pinterest)

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The recipe delivers bold, spicy flavours without being heavy on empty calories. According to Aathira, it is a combination of the original Andhra chilli chicken and the Bangalore restaurant version of the dish.

“The chicken is marinated in a vibrant green paste made with coriander, green chillies, and cashews, then slow-cooked until it’s juicy, aromatic, and packed with heat,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s the kind of dish that tastes even better when you scoop it up with a hot paratha or spoon it over fried rice or noodles. Simple ingredients, big flavours, and absolutely worth making.”

The quantities of ingredients listed below are for four servings. Each serving is loaded with 24 grams of protein, 11 grams of fat and 6 grams of carbohydrates, along with just 235 calories. The step-by-step recipe is as follows.