Woman says access to fresh milk, seasonal vegetables is a ‘real privilege’. People resonate with her

What do you think are the real privileges in our lives? As for X user Dhimahi Jain, it comes in the form of fresh milk, seasonal veggies, and more - at least, that’s what her post suggests. What’s interesting is how many people have resonated with her post. A woman’s post saying access to fresh milk and vegetables is a privilege has gone viral on X. (Unsplash/Carissa Gan, Iñigo De la Maza)

“Lately, I have realised. Access to fresh milk, seasonal vegetables and fruits, fresh paneer, dairy products, and unadulterated food products is a real privilege,” Jain wrote.

Take a look at the X post here:

With over 67,000 views, the X post has accumulated nearly 2,900 likes. The share has further collected tons of comments. While a handful argued, most resonated with Jain’s post and also shared about things that they think are a privilege to have in life.

Here’s how X users reacted to the privilege post:

An individual, agreeing with the post, wrote, “I realised it many years back when the taste of milk, fruits, and vegetables was different. The mangoes were ripening faster than usual without aroma. I kept lots of tomatoes outside the refrigerator for one month, and they did not get damaged. Branded Ghee is a palm oil mix.”

Arguing, another person added, “Move out of your city, and you'll realise that water and electricity are also privileges enjoyed only by a few in India.”

A third person commented, “So living in Tier 3 is a privilege, you mean”. Jain replied, “Kinda, I mean imagine you don't have to move to another city, just for money.”

As for this individual, they expressed, “The things we considered luxury in the past are getting cheap and things we took for granted are becoming luxury.”

What are your thoughts on this post about basic things in life being called privilege?