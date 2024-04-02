IIT-IIM grad on how the premier institute changed education for Kanpur, Indore, Jammu students

Many students dream of studying at prestigious institutes such as IIT, NIT, and others. However, cracking their entrance exams can be challenging. But this is not the only obstacle aspirants face. Many people who live in tier-two or three cities may not be willing to relocate to another city due to family obligations. But, with the opening of these premier institutes across India, more individuals now have access to them. How has the opening of IIT, IIM in tier 2, 3 cities changed education? Almuni explains (Agency File Photo)

Recently, Rahul Lakhmani, Founder and CEO of Skiify, took to LinkedIn to explain how IITs and NITs are in tier-two or three cities.

"In 2007, a student from Jodhpur who wanted to study in some IITs, in spite of getting a good rank, the nearest options for him were IIT Delhi (650+ Km), IIT Roorkee (700+ Km), IIT Kanpur (850+ Km) and IIT Bombay (1000 Km). The student was not interested in going far from his city or state because of circumstances, and he was unable to leave the family; the best possible premier institute was MNIT Jaipur (300+ Km)," wrote Lakhmani in his post. (Also Read: IIT-IIM alum who refused Shark Tank funding offer on how life changed a year after he went viral)

He also added, "In our school days, students were facing a similar situation as at that point of time, there were 7 IITs in India. Thus, the JEE or GATE rank was not the only obstacle to their education. The propinquity was another issue for some Tier -2 and Tier -3 city students. The scenario is transforming now. In 2009, Indore became the first city to have both IIT and IIM and now, with Narsee Monjee NMIMS and Symbiosis, the students have premier private institutions in the cleanest city in India. Later on, Jammu became the only city to have IIT, IIM, and AIIMS."

As the post went on, he wrote about how opening these institutions in towns helps students. "The major fact that makes me happy is that the premier higher education institutes are expanding across the nation, and it also provides an option to study at premier institutions while living with their families and culture," said Lakhmani in his post.

An individual wrote, "You might agree with me, already existing state govt engineering colleges or universities need to upgrade in lab facilities, motivation for research. So that already existing colleges level up by high jumps & add to the national educational strength." (Also Read: Comedian who failed IIT-JEE twice shares 5 key learnings, says ‘it was brutal, but…’)

A second said, "It feels great to see this development across tier 2 and 3 cities. This signals a rise in demand and the availability of quality education in India. As you pointed out, this growth also vastly improves the accessibility of good academic institutes for deserving students who cannot relocate far from home due to various circumstances of life."

"This is a fascinating transformation in higher education accessibility, providing more opportunities and preserving cultural ties. A positive step towards equal educational opportunities for all," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "This expansion of premier educational institutions to tier 2 and tier 3 cities is truly a game-changer, making quality education more accessible across the nation."