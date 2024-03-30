IIT-IIM alumni who refused Shark Tank funding offer on how life changed a year after he went viral

Ganesh Balakrishnan, an entrepreneur who appeared on Shark Tank season 2, recently returned to the show's set to shoot for its "Beyond the Tank" segment. Following this, he took to X to share his reaction to meeting the sharks and how his life changed after he refused a funding offer on the show a year ago. Ganesh Balakrishnan, who pitched in Shark Tank season 2, meeting the sharks on the show's set. (X/@ganeshb78)

“It was bittersweet, recalling the show last year and the emotions on display, and what has happened since the episode aired. What my family went through during the tough times, how we kept it together, waiting for a better day. How the day came, and we scrambled to fulfil the flood of orders. How Flatheads found a new life and a new home within the Styched Collective. How I took a break, introspecting, wiping the slate clean, and thinking about the future afresh,” Balakrishnan wrote.

He talked about his new entrepreneurial journey with Aurm in the following lines. He shared that in this new project, he is working with “lifelong friends” and “enjoying the ride” to create something that will be loved and cherished by the customers. He also added a quote by Anupam Mittal and wrote, “As Anupam quipped - Once an entrepreneur, always an entrepreneur!”

He wrapped up his post with a picture whose alt text reads, “Ganesh Balakrishnan, co-founder of Aurm and Flatheads, meeting the sharks of Shark Tank India”. Judges Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh are seen in the photo with Balakrishnan.

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated over 65,000 views. The tweet has further collected more than 300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did X users say about Ganesh Balakrishnan’s post?

“All the very best, Ganesh!” wrote an X user.

“I have almost watched your pitch more than 100 times. Every time, it gives me hope and a new level of energy,” added another.

“The best pitch I have ever seen on Shark Tank,” expressed a third.

Ganesh Balakrishnan in Shark Tank season 2:

Balakrishnan sought funding for Flatheads - a casual sneakers brand. During his pitch, he shared about his difficulties and broke down. While Anupam Mittal offered him a job on the spot, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh made a combined offer of ₹75 lakh in return for a 33.3 per cent stake in his company. He turned down the offer, but his story resonated with the sharks, who eventually praised him.

