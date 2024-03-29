 Comedian who failed IIT-JEE twice shares 5 key learnings, says ‘it was brutal, but…’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Comedian who failed IIT-JEE twice shares 5 key learnings, says ‘it was brutal, but…’

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 29, 2024 04:45 PM IST

The comedian shared that the setbacks “shaped him into someone who doesn’t give up easily and is ready to face any challenge head-on”.

Comedian Appurv Gupta recently shared his inspiring journey on X, revealing how he overcame setbacks to achieve success. Gupta revealed that despite failing the IIT-JEE exam twice and not even getting into IIM, he converted challenges into stepping stones to success. He also shared five key lessons he learnt while navigating through the challenges.

Comedian Appurv Gupta shared this picture along with the post on X. (X/@appurv_gupta)
Comedian Appurv Gupta shared this picture along with the post on X. (X/@appurv_gupta)

“I failed in JEE twice. Did not get into IIT and IIMs,” wrote Gupta on X.

He added what he did next after failing competitive exams. “Started studying in a private college in NCR, with no scope of what I will do ahead. Either to go for a job or to get an MBA. It was brutal, but the trials I faced shaped me into a stronger, more resilient individual. All those trials made me get closer to doing things that I never thought of.”

Gupta even shared the lessons he learnt while navigating through the challenges. “1. To keep trying even when things didn’t go my way. 2. Ways to move forward when my original plans didn’t work out. 3. How to learn from my mistakes and grow stronger. 4. That putting in effort and staying committed pays off. 5. The importance of believing in myself and never giving up.”

Gupta then expressed that these lessons shaped him into what he is today: “Someone who doesn't give up easily and is ready to face any challenge head-on.”

He concluded, “In the end, it’s not about where you start, but how you choose to navigate the journey.”

Take a look at the post shared on X below:

