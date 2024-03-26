IIT Bombay graduate criticises aspirant’s gruelling schedule for IIT-JEE prep, says ‘never studied this hard’

An IIT Bombay graduate was shocked when he saw a 17-year-old aspirant’s timetable for JEE preparation. He noticed that the time allotted for sleep was very little. The graduate even reshared the schedule posted on X and wrote, “This schedule is highly exaggerated and misleading.” An IIT Bombay alumnus reacted to this schedule of a 17-year-old aspirant posted on X (formerly Twitter). (X/@amangoeliitb)

He then shared the number of hours IITians study during their preparation for JEE: “A typical IITian studied for no more than 8 - 10 hours a day during their IIT JEE (JEE Advanced) preparation days. I’m saying this from my own experience and experience of countess IITian friends. On rare occasions, had to study for 12 - 14 hours a day, but those were only extraordinary days where the academic load was higher.”

He also shared that he began preparing for IIT-JEE at the age of 15 and appeared for the exam at 17. He also revealed that he succeeded in cracking the exam and was able to enjoy his life at the same time. “I slept 8 hours every single day without fail. Studied for no more than 8 - 10 hours a day. Played games (GTA San Andreas). Met my friends. Attended a few family functions,” Goel shared.

“So many friends of mine are from different IITs. Not a single person, including AIR 1 or 2 or 3 or any top 50 ranker, studied this hard as is shown in the below post,” he further added.

Take a look at the post shared by Goel and the aspirant’s schedule below:

The post was shared on March 21. It has since garnered over 47,000 views. Additionally, the post has also received numerous likes and reshares. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“You might be one of those top kids who might have cracked IIT JEE with just 8 hours of prep. I known thousands and lakhs of folks who follow similar schedule. Some made it. Some didn’t,” posted an individual.

Goel replied to this, “16 hours of study won’t help either. It’s just going to impact the physical and mental health.”

“But don’t you think the amount of effort put into getting the same result varies from person to person? For example, one of my friends, on average, studies 2 hours more than me but still ended up getting around AIR 15000, while mine was 2500,” wrote another X user.

Goel replied to this as well and wrote, “Efforts vary. But beyond a point, more efforts have diminishing returns because you can’t sustain with 4 hours of sleep.”

“I have prepared and qualified too, but I could not remain productive for more than 6-8 hours/day. 14 Hours is an exaggeration,” expressed a third.