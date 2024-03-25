 IIT Kanpur student shares struggle of ‘zero female interaction’, netizens weigh in | Trending - Hindustan Times
IIT Kanpur student shares struggle of ‘zero female interaction’, netizens weigh in

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 25, 2024 11:29 AM IST

The IIT Kanpur student shared that he is missing out on a significant aspect of ‘social interaction’ and is not sure how to initiate meaningful friendships.

A student studying at IIT Kanpur took to Reddit to share how ‘zero female interaction’ has been making him feel ‘quite down’ and is affecting his ‘mental health’. He also shared that he is missing out on a significant aspect of ‘social interaction’. The Redditor further expressed that he wants to develop meaningful friendships but is not sure ‘where to start’.

“Zero female interaction,” reads the title of the post shared on Reddit’s ‘IITK’ community by the user named ‘approachable_’.

“I wanted to reach out and share something that’s been weighing heavily on my mind lately. I’m currently a student here at IITK, and I find myself in a situation where I have zero female interaction,” he wrote on Reddit.

In the next few lines, he shared that no interaction with females is impacting his ‘mental health’. He shared, “I’ve realized that I haven’t had the opportunity to make a single female friend since I’ve been here, and it’s starting to affect my mental health.”

He also shared that the absence of female friends in his life makes him feel that he is ‘missing out on a significant aspect of social interaction’. “I worry that this trend will continue, and I’ll never have the chance to form genuine connections with women until an arranged marriage comes along. I want to break out of this pattern and develop meaningful friendships, but I’m not sure where to start,” he concluded.

Take a look at the post shared on X here:

Zero female interaction.
byu/approachable_ inIITK

The post was shared on Reddit two days ago. Since then, it has collected more than 500 upvotes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to the post here:

“Bro, you completely told the truth as I also have zero female friends and have never been able to talk to females now. I also feel a bit shy and hesitate, and that thing you said affects mental health, yes it’s true when you go out to see people having fun together, girl or boy, both in a group or just both of them, it gives that public anxiety why don’t we have the same, can’t we deserve this! And if you share your thoughts, everyone just laughs and says: ‘Enjoy your self-company and wait until the right time. You automatically will get one.’ I do not even have male friends, either. I tried a lot to make new ones, but no one talks to strangers,” posted an individual.

Another, “Join something which interests you. Be it an NGO, theatre, music, yoga etc. It can be outside the college as well. Take weekly classes if not daily. It has two benefits, the thing that interests you will keep you calm and interested; along with that, you will have new people around you to interact with.”

“Been there. Still there, brother,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Don’t think about such things it will only bring you down. Focus on self-improving and try to achieve mental balance.”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

