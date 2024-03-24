IITK organises SERB Karyashaala workshop on Human- Centred Design for Engineers

A SERB Karyashaala workshop was hosted by IIT Kanpur which focused on the theme of ‘Human-Centred Design for Engineers’. The seven-day event, held from March 15 to March 21, 2024, aimed to inculcate an understanding and practice of human-centric design among engineering professionals and students.(Handout)

According to a press release by IIT Kanpur, the seven-day workshop, held from March 15 to March 21, 2024, aimed to expand the knowledge of human-centric design among engineering professionals and students. A mix of activities, including lectures, demonstrations, and hands-on prototyping sessions were organised at the workshop.

“At IIT Kanpur, we recognize the importance of human-centered design in engineering, ensuring that our innovations not only meet technical specifications but also account for the lived experiences and contexts of the end-users. This workshop has provided a valuable platform for engineers to gain insights into design principles that prioritize human factors, ultimately contributing to the development of more user-friendly and impactful solutions,” said Prof S Ganesh, Director of IIT Kanpur.

The workshop attracted a diverse group of participants, including masters and Ph.D students from various engineering colleges across the country, informed the press release.

“We are grateful to SERB for their support in organizing this Karyashaala workshop. The overwhelming participation and engagement from students and professionals across the country have been truly encouraging. We hope that the knowledge and experiences gained during this workshop will inspire participants to integrate human-centered design principles into their future endeavours, ultimately contributing to the development of user-friendly and inclusive technologies,” said Dr Vivek Kant, Associate Professor in the Department of Design and the workshop coordinator.