A doctor followed IIT-JEE aspirant's viral gruelling schedule for 3 years: ‘No shortcut’

A 17-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant's rigourous schedule, shared by his friend, received mixed responses from users, many of whom are alumni of the premium institutes.. The IIT-JEE aspirant's friend shared his daily routine on X. (X/@rcx86)

Many people who weighed in on the issue felt that aspirants from humble backgrounds have no option but to slog and put in the hours to crack tough competitive exams in India.

Last week, a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared the schedule of a friend preparing for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) to secure admission into the prestigious IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology).

Notably, the young aspirant manages to allocate a mere 4.5 hours for sleep at night, underscoring the sacrifices one makes in pursuit of academic excellence.

It’s not just IIT-ians and engineers who reacted to the time-table that went viral. A Noida-based doctor too belongs to the set of people who believe “there is no shortcut” to success.

The doctor who specialised in internal medicine said he and his brother, who is an IIT-Delhi alumnus, followed the same strict schedule that the teenager follows.

“Me and my brother almost followed the same routine for three years, I got into one of the best government medical colleges and he got a good branch at IIT-Delhi, now settled in the US. Telling you there is no shortcut,” Dr Shraddhey Katiyar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Jayana, a chartered accountant (CA), chimed in saying she studied for an astounding 18 hours a day to clear the CA final exam.

“Pushing myself to 18 hours a day study and finding variance in each hour of scheduled study. I cleared at the first attempt at 21 years of age,” the mother of two wrote.

On a separate note, noted economist Sanjeev Sanyal recently remarked that preparing for examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is a "waste of time", drawing mixed reactions from the internet.

“I think way too many young kids who have so much energy, are wasting their time trying to crack UPSC. Every country needs a bureaucracy, so taking such an exam is perfectly fine. But I think lakhs of people spend their best years, when a tiny number of a few thousand people actually are going to get in…it makes no sense. If the same energy is put into doing something else, we would be winning more Olympic gold medals, get better movies, better doctors, more scientists, and so on,” Sanyal told Siddharth Ahluwalia on the latter's ‘The Neon Show’ podcast.