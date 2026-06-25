Working out everyday yet the scale refuses to budge? Fitness coach shares 4 mistakes that may be preventing weight loss

Chennai-based fitness coach with 18 years of experience, Raj Ganpath – founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy – is breaking down four common reasons you may not be losing weight despite feeling like you're doing everything right. In an Instagram video shared on June 25, the fitness coach highlights, “Weight loss can be really annoying. You eat really well. You exercise regularly, but there is no change on the scale. Like nothing. Why? What is going on? It could be one or more of these four things.”

Few things are more frustrating than putting in the effort every single day – eating healthy, counting calories , sticking to your workouts – only to see the weighing scale refuse to budge. When you're doing everything you think is right, it's not always obvious where things are going wrong. Often, a few overlooked habits can quietly sabotage your progress. Understanding these common mistakes can help you identify what's holding you back and make small tweaks that could finally get your weight loss journey moving again.

1. Inadequate sleep People often focus on eating well and exercising regularly but overlook another crucial pillar of good health: quality sleep. According to Raj, not getting enough sleep can slow your metabolism, meaning your body burns fewer calories throughout the day. Sleep deprivation can also disrupt hunger hormones, making you more likely to overeat and consume more calories than usual.

The fitness coach explains, “You are not sleeping enough. When you don't get enough sleep, your resting heart rate goes down, which means your metabolism slows down, which means you are not burning enough calories through the day. Also, when you are sleep deprived, you tend to eat a little more than you usually do without your knowledge.”

2. Underestimating calorie intake Raj also points out that many people unknowingly consume more calories than they realise. That extra biscuit with tea, a handful of snacks between meals or a few absent-minded bites may seem insignificant on their own, but they can quickly add up over the course of a day. In fact, the fitness coach says most people underestimate their daily calorie intake by 15 to 30 percent.

He notes, “You are underestimating how much you eat. Don't worry, all of us do this. In fact, most people underestimate the amount of calories they eat by anywhere from 15 to 30 percent. That is significant.”

3. Not tracking your calories Another reason the scale may not be moving as expected is that you're not accurately tracking how much you're eating. You may remember your healthy meals and daily workouts, but it's easy to overlook the extra biscuit, a few mindless bites while cooking or a snacking session that got out of hand. Those seemingly small indulgences can quietly add up, making it harder to stay in a calorie deficit.

Raj explains, “You are remembering, not tracking. You remember eating less, exercising more, saying no to that brownie, but you don't remember that extra bite of this or that binge eating weekend which actually went out of hand, which makes it feel like you're doing everything right, but nothing's working.”

4. Eating out a lot The fitness coach explains that restaurant meals are created to maximise flavour, not nutrition. They often contain larger amounts of oil, butter, sugar and other calorie-dense ingredients than home-cooked food. As a result, eating out frequently can cause your calorie intake to climb significantly without you even realising it.

Raj highlights, “You eat out a lot. And this is a problem because restaurant food is designed for taste, not for health. So there's a little more oil or rich and creamy things added. And the total amount of calories you consume is actually higher than you think you do. This is true even with your dals, grills, and tikkas.”

He concludes, “Weight loss can be annoying. It can feel like a mystery, but there is always a reason why you're not losing weight. You are not in a calorie deficit because of one or more things that you're doing or not doing. Fix that and you will most definitely start losing weight right away.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.