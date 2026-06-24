Fitness trainer reveals 11 hacks to lose 10 kg fat and change your body: Exact squats, pushups, eggs, daily water intake

Sunil’s roadmap to a total body reset relies on 11 habits designed to optimise nutrition, physical activity, and mental well-being. Below is the exact breakdown of the fitness trainer's recommendations and the specific benefits he attributed to each. Also read | Fitness coach ranks the 6 best cardio exercises for fat loss from best to worst: Running is 5th and on 1st is…

In the post, Sunil laid out what he described as 'the most boring way to lose 10 kg of fat and change your body'. Rather than championing quick-fix diets or extreme workout regimes, Sunil highlighted the power of monotony: "This is the kind of routine that transforms your body, energy, confidence, and mindset without starving yourself." He added, " Boring habits build dangerous physiques. The people who lose 10 kg and keep it off usually master the basics nobody wants to repeat daily."

When it comes to transforming your physique, consistency trumps complexity every single time. That is the message from fitness trainer Sunil Shetty, who shared his blueprint for sustainable weight loss on Instagram via a May 7 post. Also read | Fitness trainer shares simple cardio routine for fat loss that helped him burn body fat at 46 and avoid burnout

1. Hydration is king The hack: 4 litres of water daily.

The benefit: According to Sunil, hitting this hydration mark 'helps control hunger, improves workouts, digestion, skin health, and reduces unnecessary cravings'.

2. Lower-body endurance The hack: 200 squats daily.

The benefit: Sunil noted that this high-volume bodyweight exercise 'builds stronger legs, burns calories, improves mobility, and increases lower body endurance'.

3. Upper-body strength The hack: 100 pushups daily.

The benefit: Incorporating daily pushups 'builds chest, shoulders, arms and core strength while improving overall fitness', Sunil shared.

4. The high-protein foundation The hack: 8 eggs + 300 gram chicken breast daily.

The benefit: Sunil shared that prioritising these lean whole-food sources ensures 'high protein = better muscle recovery, more fullness, stronger metabolism and easier fat loss'.

5. Eliminate the junk The hack: No chips.

The benefit: According to Sunil, cutting out processed snacks results in 'less processed oils, less mindless overeating, less inflammation and bloating'.

6. Natural digestion aid The hack: Incorporate ginger.

The benefit: Sunil highlighted this root because it 'supports digestion, reduces inflammation and may help control appetite'.

7. Antioxidant power The hack: 1 medium pomegranate daily.

The benefit: This vibrant fruit is highly recommended by Sunil. Why? "Rich in antioxidants that support recovery, heart health and better blood flow," he shared.

8. Stamina booster The hack: Eat beetroot.

The benefit: Sunil pointed out that beetroot 'improves stamina, circulation and workout performance because of natural nitrates'.

9. Low-intensity cardio The hack: A 7 km walk daily.

The benefit: For burning calories safely, Sunil praised walking. "One of the easiest ways to burn fat, improve mental health, digestion and heart health without destroying recovery," he shared.

10. Mental rewire The hack: 10-minute meditation daily.

The benefit: Managing your mind is just as important as managing your macros. Sunil explained that dedicating time to mindfulness leads to 'lower stress = better hormones, better sleep and less emotional eating'.

11. Sustainability over punishment The hack: No starving.

The benefit: Rejecting crash diets was paramount to Sunil's philosophy. He concludes, "Fat loss works better when your body feels safe, nourished and consistent — not punished."

Sunil’s 11-step protocol serves as a reminder that the secret to physical transformation isn't hidden behind a magic pill or a revolutionary workout fad. Instead, it is found in the repetitive, unglamorous choices made every day. By focusing on nourishment, baseline movement, and mental clarity, anyone can achieve a healthier, stronger body without sacrificing their well-being.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.