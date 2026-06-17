Nutritionist reveals cheapest, high-protein fruit and vegetable hiding in your kitchen

In a world where high-protein diets are often associated with expensive supplements and exotic ingredients, nutrition and wellness expert Sonia Narang has offered a refreshing, budget-friendly alternative. Sonia Narang's video discusses affordable, high-protein foods available in everyday kitchens, such as peas. (Freepik)

Taking to Instagram on June 16, the nutritionist revealed that some of the most potent vegetarian protein sources are already sitting in everyday kitchens and local markets. Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 5 high protein veg recipes for fitness enthusiasts: South Indian beetroot quinoa pachadi to salad

In the video, Sonia broke down the top protein-dense options across several distinct, affordable plant-based food categories to help people optimise their nutritional intake without breaking the bank.

The ultimate plant-based protein winners Rather than focusing on complex recipes, Sonia kept her advice straightforward, identifying the single best item within everyday food groups. "The fruit with the most protein is guava," she said in her video, adding, "The vegetable with the most protein is peas."

Shifting her focus to staple ingredients widely used in household cooking, she added, "The dal (lentil) with the most protein is urad dal. The flour with the most protein is gram flour (besan)."

For those looking to boost their protein intake through snacks or toppings, Narang pointed to accessible choices in the seeds and nuts families. "The seeds with the most protein are pumpkin seeds," she shared, adding, “The nuts with the most protein are peanuts.”