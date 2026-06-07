Woman who lost 35 kg in a year reveals 6 ‘boring’ habits that actually worked: ‘Not eating dinner with my family’

“It was an official SHUT DOWN to my brain that eating for the day is officially over,” she explains. Shavy adds that on days she struggled with control and ended up eating again, she would brush once more. “That small act created a boundary in my mind. It told me, kitchen is closed.”

“This is a temporary change I made during my fat loss phase,” says Shavy. “My family didn’t share my goals, and they would often make comments about my diet food. So I stopped eating with them.” For her, this wasn’t about distancing from family emotionally, but about protecting her focus during a sensitive routine-building phase.

A woman named Shavy, who lost 35 kg over 12 months, has shared six “effective” lifestyle changes that helped her achieve her transformation. In her June 6 Instagram post, she highlighted how simple, consistent habits rooted in everyday discipline played a key role in her weight-loss journey. (Also read: 44-year-old gastroenterologist shares 5 health lessons he wishes he knew in his 20s: ‘No bank account for lost sleep' )

Weight loss journeys are often filled with complex diets, intense workout plans, and quick-fix trends that rarely last. But sometimes, it is the simplest and most consistent habits that bring the most lasting change over time.

3. Having a no-screen binge ritual “I’m telling you guys, binging is situational,” she says. Her rule was simple: if she ever felt like bingeing, she had to do it without any screen. “And honestly, I didn’t want to do it anymore. Without distraction, the urge just faded.”

4. Postponing binges to tomorrow Instead of restriction, Shavy used delay as a tool. “I kept telling myself, ‘I can have it tomorrow.’ It worked way better than saying ‘I can never eat this again.’” That mental shift helped reduce emotional resistance and cravings.

5. Keeping protein visible in the fridge Out of sight, out of mind doesn’t always work, so she reversed it. “Roasted chana, soya, paneer, boiled eggs, cheese, these were always visible,” she shares. “If I wanted to snack, the healthiest option had to be the easiest option.”

6. Pressing ‘not Interested’ on food reels and mukbang videos Shavy noticed a direct link between content consumption and cravings. “My cravings reduced a lot when I stopped feeding my brain food content all day,” she says. “What you watch really decides what you want to eat.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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