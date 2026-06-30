7 anti-frizz hair masks to survive the humid monsoon months

The monsoon season is loved for its cool winds, pleasant weather, and the comforting scent of rain-kissed earth. But while the rains refresh the surroundings, they can take a toll on your hair. Excess humidity often leads to frizz, dryness, and increased hair fall, making your strands more vulnerable to damage and breakage. That's why a nourishing hair mask becomes an essential part of your monsoon hair-care routine, helping restore moisture, strengthen hair, and keep frizz under control. Hair masks to help nourish your hair for monsoon (magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less A good, rich hair mask not only helps restore lost moisture but also gives you smooth, soft curls. And in case you have been looking to buy a rich, nourishing hair mask, then here are 7 hair masks that are sure to tame your frizz and give you softer curls in no time. 7 hair masks to battle frizzy hair

Mamaearth Flaxseed Damage Repair Hair Mask is designed to repair dry, damaged, and frizzy hair. This hair mask is enriched with flaxseed, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides. It helps nourish hair deeply while restoring softness and shine. In addition to providing hydration, this hair mask strengthens weak strands, reduces breakage, and improves hair texture, making it suitable for all hair types. The best part is that this hair mask is free from harsh toxins and can be used weekly to achieve smoother, healthier-looking hair with improved manageability and moisture retention.

Reasons to buy Contains flaxseed, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides Helps repair damaged hair Adds softness and shine Suitable for most hair types Free from toxins Reason to avoid May not suit very oily hair Results may vary for severely damaged hair

Customer Reviews

Customers generally appreciate this hair mask for making hair softer, smoother, and easier to manage after a few uses. Many users mention reduced frizz and improved shine. Some buyers like its lightweight feel and pleasant fragrance. However, this might not suit people with very oily hair and scalp.

2 . BBLUNT Intense Moisture Hair Mask Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If you have dry hair, then BBLUNT Intense Moisture hair mask is the perfect fit for you. This hair mask is infused with nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil and vitamin E, which deeply moisturise hair while helping to control frizz and add shine. Its rich, creamy texture penetrates deep into the hair strands to improve softness and smoothness. This hair mask will help restore lost moisture and improve manageability without weighing the hair down. The best part is that this hair mask is also suitable for chemically treated and heat-damaged hair, making it a useful addition to weekly hair care routines.

Reasons to buy Deep hydration for dry hair Contains jojoba oil and vitamin E Helps control frizz Suitable for chemically treated hair Improves softness Reason to avoid Fragrance may not suit everyone Can feel heavy on very fine hair Results may be temporary without regular use

Customer Reviews

Customers frequently praise the mask for its moisturising properties and ability to soften dry hair. Many users report smoother hair and easier detangling after use. The pleasant fragrance is often appreciated. Some reviewers with fine hair mention that using too much product can make hair feel heavy. Overall, users consider it effective for improving hydration and reducing dryness.

L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Mask is a salon-inspired hair treatment designed for damaged and chemically-treated hair. This hair mask is enriched with quinoa extract and wheat protein, which help strengthen hair fibres while restoring softness, shine, and smoothness. The rich formula nourishes deeply and reduces the appearance of damage caused by heat styling, colouring, and chemical treatments. It leaves hair feeling silky and manageable without excessive heaviness. Suitable for all hair types, this mask is particularly beneficial for dry and brittle hair that requires intensive repair and conditioning.

Reasons to buy Professional salon-quality formula Helps repair damaged hair Adds shine and smoothness Contains quinoa and protein Suitable for colour-treated hair Reason to avoid Premium pricing Contains fragrance and silicones May be heavy for very fine hair

Customer Reviews

Many customers report noticeable improvements in softness, shine, and manageability after a few applications. Users with coloured and chemically treated hair often praise its repairing effects. Several reviewers mention reduced frizz and easier detangling. Some users with fine hair find it slightly rich, but overall, it receives positive feedback for delivering salon-like results at home.

Bare Anatomy Ultra Smoothing Hair Mask is formulated to tame frizz and improve hair texture. It contains ingredients such as shea butter, flaxseed oil, squalane, and niacinamide that help nourish and smooth hair. The mask provides hydration while making hair softer and easier to manage. This hair mask works best for dry, frizzy, and rough hair by improving overall smoothness and reducing flyaways. With regular use, it helps create a polished and healthy-looking appearance while enhancing hair softness and shine.

Reasons to buy Helps smooth frizzy hair Contains shea butter and squalane Improves softness Adds shine Pleasant fragrance Reason to avoid May not control severe frizz Results may last only a few days Contains silicones

Customer Reviews

Customers often mention that the mask leaves hair feeling soft and smooth immediately after use. Many appreciate its fragrance and lightweight texture. Some users find it effective for reducing mild frizz and improving manageability. However, a few reviewers with very dry or highly frizzy hair feel the results are temporary and require additional styling products.

Kérastase Genesis Reconstituant Hair Mask is a premium strengthening treatment designed for weakened hair prone to breakage. Powered by ginger root extract and edelweiss native cells, it helps nourish hair while reinforcing the hair fibre. The rich formula improves softness, hydration, and shine while reducing breakage-related hair fall. This hair mask detangles hair effectively and enhances manageability. Suitable for damaged and fragile hair, it provides intensive care and leaves hair looking healthier, stronger, and more resilient with regular use.

Reasons to buy Premium strengthening formula Helps reduce breakage Deeply nourishes hair Improves softness and shine Suitable for weakened hair Reason to avoid Expensive Contains fragrance Not budget-friendly for regular use

Customer Reviews

Customers frequently praise this mask for making hair feel stronger, smoother, and healthier. Many users experiencing breakage report visible improvements in hair texture and manageability. The luxurious feel and fragrance receive positive mentions. Some buyers feel the high price is the biggest drawback, but many believe the performance justifies the cost.

PLIX THE PLANT FIX Flaxseed Keratin Smoothening Mask is created to smooth rough, frizzy hair while providing deep nourishment. Infused with flaxseed and plant-based keratin, it helps strengthen hair strands and improve texture. The formula works to reduce frizz, add shine, and make hair easier to manage. It also helps maintain softness and hydration without making hair greasy. Suitable for regular use, this mask supports healthier-looking hair and is especially useful for people seeking smoother and frizz-free hair.

Reasons to buy Contains flaxseed and keratin Helps reduce frizz Improves smoothness Adds shine Suitable for regular use Reason to avoid May not repair severe damage Fragrance may not suit everyone Results vary by hair type

Customer Reviews Customers generally appreciate the smoothing effect and softness provided by the mask. Many users mention reduced frizz and improved shine after a few applications. Some reviewers like the lightweight texture, while a few feel that the effects are more cosmetic than reparative. Overall, users find it effective for maintaining smooth and manageable hair.

Plum Olive & Macadamia Mega Moisturizing Hair Mask is formulated to deeply nourish dry and rough hair. Enriched with olive oil and macadamia oil, it helps replenish lost moisture and improve hair softness. The rich formula smooths hair cuticles, reduces frizz, and adds natural shine. Regular use helps make hair easier to manage while preventing dryness and rough texture. Suitable for most hair types, this moisturising mask provides intensive conditioning and leaves hair feeling silky, hydrated, and healthy-looking.

Reasons to buy Rich moisturising formula Contains olive and macadamia oils Helps reduce dryness Adds softness and shine Suitable for weekly deep conditioning Reason to avoid May feel heavy on oily hair Strong fragrance for some users Not specifically targeted for hair fall

Customer Reviews

Customers often praise the mask for its moisturising properties and ability to make hair soft and silky. Many users report reduced frizz and improved manageability after regular use. The creamy texture and pleasant fragrance receive positive feedback. Some users with fine or oily hair find it slightly heavy, but overall, reviews are favourable for dry and damaged hair. Comparison Table

Product Name Key Benefits Notable Ingredients Mamaearth Flaxseed Damage Repair Hair Mask Helps repair damaged hair, reduces frizz, improves softness and manageability, supports stronger-looking hair Flaxseed Oil, Avocado Oil, Shea Butter, Coconut Oil BBLUNT Intense Moisture Hair Mask Deep hydration for dry and rough hair improves smoothness and shine, helps control frizz Jojoba Oil, Vitamin E, Hydrolysed Silk Protein L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Mask Repairs damaged and chemically treated hair, reduces breakage appearance, enhances softness and shine Gold Quinoa Protein, Wheat Protein, Conditioning Agents Bare Anatomy Ultra Smoothing Hair Mask Smoothens frizzy hair, improves manageability, adds shine, and helps tame flyaways Hyaluronic Acid, Keratin, Avocado Oil Kérastase Genesis Reconstituant Hair Mask Nourishes weakened hair, helps reduce hair fall due to breakage, strengthens hair fibres, and improves softness Edelweiss Native Cells, Ginger Root Extract, Conditioning Polymers PLIX THE PLANT FIX Flaxseed Keratin Smoothening Mask Smoothens and softens hair, helps reduce frizz, supports healthier-looking hair Flaxseed Extract, Plant Keratin, Argan Oil Plum Olive & Macadamia Mega Moisturizing Hair Mask Intense moisturization for dry hair improves softness and elasticity, helps reduce roughness Olive Oil, Macadamia Oil, Shea Butter, Brazil Nut Oil

FAQ for hair masks What does a hair mask do? A hair mask provides deep nourishment, hydration, and repair to dry, damaged, or frizzy hair. How often should I use a hair mask? Most hair masks can be used 1–2 times per week, depending on your hair condition. Can I use a hair mask instead of conditioner? Hair masks are not direct replacements for conditioners. They provide deeper treatment and are usually used weekly. Should I apply a hair mask to the scalp? Unless specifically mentioned by the brand, apply the mask mainly to hair lengths and ends. How long should I leave a hair mask on? Most masks should be left on for 5–15 minutes before rinsing.