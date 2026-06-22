After a month of using the Philips One-Step hair straightener, here's what surprised me

It comes with smoother ceramic plates, ThermoShield technology, and Ionic Care, which are designed to reduce frizz and provide smoother results. These smooth plates help the straightener glide smoothly through the hair, so you can spend less time styling and more time enjoying the same great result.

The very first look of this hair straightener kind of took my breath away. Its lavender shade exudes such feminine vibes and is an absolute delight to the eyes. The straightener feels sturdy and comfortable to hold. It also comes with multiple temperature settings, which is useful because different hair types need different heat levels. I usually style my hair at a higher temperature because my hair is thick and difficult to manage.

While these hair care tools were a short-term investment, lasting until the next wash, the hair treatments often come with a set of hair damage when done too often. So, when I got my hands on the Philips One Stroke Straightener, I was convinced it would certainly do something great. And after using it on my frizzy, coarse hair for a month (not regularly), here is what my honest take is.

Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.

Having coarse and frizzy hair has its set of challenges. I personally have really frizzy, wavy, and sometimes crazy curls, and I can vouch for it. Though I'm not a fan of hair care tools, occasionally, just to experiment with my looks, I don't mind trying out hair tools to tame my frizz and give me smooth and straight hair. In the recent past, I have almost tried everything from a hair straightening brush to keratin-infused straighteners, and for the long run, I even went through hair-smoothing.

What impressed me most about this straightener was the frizz control. Though it took time to style my hair, after styling, my hair looked smoother and shinier than usual. The Ionic Care technology seemed to help reduce flyaways, and my hair felt softer compared to when I used some older straighteners. The best part about the straightener is its temperature control settings. As per your requirements, you can set the temperature settings from 120°C to 230°C. As per my hair types, I kept it between 200 °C and 230°C for maximum results.

Quick heating with longer plates

The straightener heats up quickly, which saves some preparation time. I also liked the longer ceramic plates because they cover a larger section of hair in one pass. Philips claims that the One Stroke technology helps straighten hair faster, and this could be true with fine or slightly wavy hair. On my hair type, though this did not come true in a single stroke, I have to use the plates regularly, but the results looked natural rather than extremely flat.

Three-day lasting effect

As the brand claims, the results last for 3 days, and I would second this. Even with my heavy textured hair, my hair was smoother and straighter for up to 3 days, in fact, until my next wash. My hair remained manageable and less frizzy even in the humid conditions. While it did not stay perfectly straight for multiple days, it definitely made my hair easier to handle and style, though again, I did not expect a salon-like finish.



Easily portable and travel-friendly

Weighing around 480 gms, the straightener is easy to carry and can easily make some space in your cabin luggage. So, if you are a frequent traveller and need your styling tools on the go, this one is a big hit. Another cherry on the cake is that it comes with a heat-protectant mat, which you can use on the surface to avoid any bedsheet or couch burns.

What could have been improved in the Philips One Stroke Straightener

A one-stroke claim is not for coarse hair

While the brand claims faster styling and one-stroke straightening, my experience was a little different because coarse hair usually needs more effort than fine or slightly wavy hair. One stroke was not enough to get the sleek look I wanted. I had to go over each section two to three times to achieve smoother results. Because of this, the styling process was not significantly faster for me. If you have hair similar to mine, you should not expect salon-straight hair in just one pass.

Less hair fall is not practically true

Philips claims that their 35% smoother plates guarantee less hair fall; however, this is not practically true. I did witness hair fall while using the tool, but again, that also depends on the weather conditions and the hair's health. But you can expect a few hair strands falling on the couch or the floor while styling.

Premium pricing

Unlike the other hair straighteners or straightening brushes under the Philips flagship or other brands, this one is priced in the premium segment, at ₹6,763 on Amazon.in. So, if you're someone who does not need a styling tool too frequently, this one might sound a bit heavy on your pockets.

A little burning smell

This is not a definite reason why you should give a pass to this straightener, but I felt a little burning smell while straightening my hair, and for frequent styling people, this can be a con. However, a burning smell is pretty common in other straighteners too.