I tried these face serums under ₹1,000, and they outperformed products twice the price

I tried these serums and they outperformed (Adobe Stock) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Skincare has taught me one thing: a higher price tag doesn't always guarantee better results. I’ve always believed that a higher price tag usually means better skincare. So, when I picked up these serums under ₹ 1,000, I wasn’t expecting much beyond a decent everyday product. But after using them consistently for a few weeks, I noticed results that genuinely showed up and were even better than some I’ve tried that cost twice as much. From its lightweight texture to the visible improvement in my skin, these affordable finds challenged my assumptions about what great skincare really has to cost. Here's why I think it's worth adding to your routine. These serums under ₹1,000 not only delivered visible improvements in my skin in terms of hydration, brightness, and skin texture, but also relieved me from overspending. Moreover, my skin being sensitive, they worked really well and did not cause any breakouts. If you're looking to upgrade your routine without overspending, these are the 7 budget buys that truly impressed me. 7 face serums you can trust

Plum 10% Niacinamide Serum with Rice Water is designed to improve skin clarity, reduce blemishes, and strengthen the skin barrier. It contains 10% niacinamide to minimise pores, balance excess oil, and even out skin tone. Rice water helps brighten and nourish the skin, while squalane provides lightweight hydration without feeling greasy. The serum also includes soothing ingredients that support healthy-looking skin, making it suitable for daily use on most skin types for a smoother, more radiant complexion.

2 . Lakme Perfect Radiance Serum 30 ml Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Lakme Perfect Radiance Serum is a lightweight facial serum formulated to boost skin radiance and improve overall texture. It features niacinamide to brighten the complexion, vitamin C for antioxidant protection, and glycerin to maintain skin hydration. The formula helps reduce dullness, enhance skin luminosity, and provide a smooth finish. With regular use, it supports a more even skin tone while keeping the skin soft, moisturised, and refreshed, making it suitable for everyday skincare routines.

The Face Shop Collagen & Pomegranate Volume Lifting Face Serum is formulated to improve skin firmness and elasticity. It contains collagen to support a plumper appearance and pomegranate extract, rich in antioxidants, to help protect the skin from environmental stress. Hyaluronic acid delivers lasting hydration, while nourishing botanical ingredients keep the skin soft and supple. The lightweight serum absorbs quickly, promoting smoother, healthier-looking skin with a youthful glow when used consistently.

Mamaearth Rice Water Dewy Active Serum helps hydrate, brighten, and refresh the skin with a lightweight, non-sticky formula. It contains rice water to enhance skin radiance, niacinamide to reduce dullness and refine pores, and hyaluronic acid to deeply moisturise the skin. Glycerin helps retain moisture, leaving the skin soft and smooth. Suitable for daily use, the serum supports a naturally dewy complexion while improving overall skin texture and maintaining healthy hydration.

Pilgrim 15% Vitamin C Serum is formulated to brighten the complexion and reduce the appearance of dark spots and uneven skin tone. It contains 15% vitamin C for antioxidant protection, hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate, and kakadu plum extract, a natural source of vitamin C, to enhance skin radiance. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly, helping improve skin texture, promote a healthy glow, and support smoother, firmer-looking skin with regular use.

WOW Skin Science Brightening 20% Vitamin C Face Serum is designed to enhance skin brightness and reduce visible signs of dullness. It contains 20% vitamin C to support an even complexion and protect against environmental damage. Witch hazel helps refine pores, while hyaluronic acid provides deep hydration and vitamin E nourishes the skin. The lightweight serum promotes smoother, healthier-looking skin, making it suitable for daily use in a brightening skincare routine.

Mcaffeine Coffee Hydrating Face Serum is a refreshing formula that hydrates and revitalises tired-looking skin. It contains coffee extract, rich in antioxidants, to help energise the skin and protect against environmental stress. Hyaluronic acid provides intense hydration, while caffeine helps reduce the appearance of puffiness. Niacinamide supports an even skin tone and strengthens the skin barrier. The lightweight serum absorbs quickly, leaving the skin soft, refreshed, and naturally radiant with regular use. Benefits of using a face serum Provides deep hydration: Serums containing Hyaluronic acid attract and retain moisture, helping skin feel plumper and smoother.

Brightens the complexion: Ingredients like Vitamin C can help reduce the appearance of dark spots, even out skin tone, and boost radiance.

Reduces signs of ageing: Serums with Retinol or peptides may help minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by supporting skin renewal.

Improves skin texture: Regular use can make skin feel smoother by encouraging healthy cell turnover and addressing roughness.

Helps control acne: Ingredients such as Niacinamide or Salicylic acid can help reduce excess oil, unclog pores, and calm blemishes.

Strengthens the skin barrier: Ceramides and niacinamide can support the skin's natural protective barrier, reducing moisture loss and improving resilience.

Calms redness and irritation: Soothing ingredients like Centella asiatica and aloe vera can help reduce visible redness and discomfort in sensitive skin.

Offers antioxidant protection: Antioxidants such as vitamin C help protect the skin from damage caused by environmental factors like pollution and UV-generated free radicals (though they are not a substitute for sunscreen). Choosing face serums as per your skin type