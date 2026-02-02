Tried and Tested: Why I’m ditching my standard carry-on for this lightweight Victorinox Airox global cabin suitcase

That was the moment it clicked. This Victorinox Airox cabin suitcase was different. The metallic finish looked sharp, the mono-pole handle felt unusual but steady, and it was the first time I had seen one, and the wheels rolled so smoothly that I already knew my other suitcases from Swiss Military, Eume, Tommy Hilfiger, and HRX were about to feel very annoying.

When the Victorinox Airox suitcase arrived, the box felt oddly light. Light enough to make me suspicious. I genuinely wondered if this was even proper luggage. That thought disappeared the moment I pulled it out. The shell looked premium straight away, and not in a flashy way. Just clean, solid, and well finished. The weight caught me off guard. I kept lifting it, almost out of disbelief, and it felt lighter than the dumbbell I usually pick up with one hand.

First impressions My first reaction after unboxing the suitcase was simple surprise. It looked far more premium than I expected and immediately felt like something built with care rather than shortcuts.

• The silver finish looked sharp in natural light, and the shell felt sturdy and solid in hand.

• The overall design was clean and minimal without losing that expensive feel, matching the premium segment of Swiss Military but with a sleeker twist.

• After a few minutes of handling it, the quality felt consistent across every surface.

• The mono-pole handle stood out straight away and felt stable when extended.

• All the hardware, from the zippers to the lock, worked smoothly without resistance.

• The wheels were the clear highlight and instantly made my older suitcases from Eume, Tommy Hilfiger, and HRX feel clumsy by comparison.

Using the suitcase: The airport and street test I ended up putting the suitcase through a proper street test without planning to. It travelled with me on a flight from Bhopal to Delhi, followed by a road trip from Delhi into Rajasthan and back, which meant it met more than just smooth airport floors.

It rolled easily across marble surfaces, but what surprised me was how little the rough stuff bothered it. Cobbled pavements and uneven streets did not slow it down at all. That mattered because premium luggage often feels like it needs careful handling. This one did not. It behaved more like an off-road companion than a fragile showpiece. It picked up some dust and needed a wipe down later, but there was no damage or heartbreak that I ruined an expensive cabin suitcase.

That is where the price starts to make sense and why it felt like this would be money spent wisely rather than just money spent. Compared to regular segment brands like HRX or Tommy Hilfiger, the Airox justifies its ₹25,000+ price tag with performance and refinement.

The surprise factor The interior turned out to be the real surprise for me. The suitcase looks slim from the outside, so I assumed I would need to be selective while packing. That assumption did not last long. Once I started filling it, the space felt almost deceptive, like it kept taking things in without protest. Even against premium Swiss Military options, the packing capacity impressed. I am not counting this against models with built-in laptop sections, as they serve a different purpose.

For pure packing space, this one delivered. I fitted two pairs of shoes, eight outfits, a toiletry kit, a makeup pouch, and a bulky jacket, with room left for sunglasses cases and perfume boxes. That is when it earned its place in my rotation.