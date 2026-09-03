Sadhguru on Spirituality: Do you really need a Guru to grow spiritually?

A recent conversation shared by Isha Foundation brings an old question back into focus: can you walk an inner path without placing your faith in a Guru?

For some people, a spiritual journey begins with a teacher. For others, it starts quietly, with a few minutes of meditation, a book, a question they cannot shake off or simply a feeling that they want to understand themselves better.

So, where does a Guru fit into that journey?

Sadhguru recently returned to this question in a conversation shared by Isha Foundation. The discussion, recorded during his journey to Kailash, touched on devotion, the Guru and the nature of the spiritual path. A newer conversation between Sadhguru and Pandit Dhirendra Shastri at the Isha Yoga Center also explored whether a person can move forward spiritually without the guidance of a living Guru.

Also Read Sadhguru on Kailash: Why does the spiritual teacher return to the mountain again and again?

The question may feel particularly relevant now, when you can explore meditation, yoga and spiritual teachings without ever stepping inside an ashram.

When your spiritual journey does not begin with a Guru? You do not always enter spirituality through a teacher.

You might discover meditation through a friend. You might find the Bhagavad Gita while looking for answers to a difficult period in your life. You might come across a spiritual talk online and return to it because something in it stays with you.

Sadhguru's recent conversation looks at what happens when devotion becomes part of that journey.

His point is not simply that everyone needs a Guru. Instead, he speaks about devotion as something deeper than occasionally feeling inspired by a spiritual figure. In his view, devotion can become a quality through which you approach the path itself.

That leaves room for a more personal question: what are you actually looking for when you seek spiritual guidance?

Also Read Sadhguru on pilgrimage: Why he says a spiritual journey is not about achieving something

A Guru is more than someone who gives advice The modern idea of a spiritual teacher can sometimes resemble that of a mentor. You listen to their talks, follow their practices and perhaps turn to them when you need direction.

Traditional Indian spirituality often sees the Guru relationship differently.

Sadhguru's conversation explores the relationship between the Guru and the path rather than treating them as two unrelated things. For him, the Guru is connected with the process of moving beyond one's existing limitations.

That idea also appeared in his recent conversation with Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, where the two discussed the role of a living Guru in spiritual progress. For a modern spiritual seeker, however, that can raise another question. Can you learn from a spiritual tradition without surrendering your judgment to one teacher?

The deeper question may not be about the Guru Perhaps the most interesting part of the conversation is that it moves the discussion away from choosing a teacher.

Sadhguru's view puts the focus on transformation and devotion rather than simply collecting spiritual knowledge. That does not mean every seeker must follow a Guru. It does suggest that a spiritual path asks for more than curiosity.

You may begin alone. You may eventually find a teacher. You may follow a particular tradition or continue exploring different practices. The choice can look different for everyone.