Miss World Uganda’s dramatic gown turns seven layers of C-section into a couture tribute to childbirth

Pageant gowns are often designed to dazzle, but Miss World Uganda Muhoza Trivia Elle’s latest look carried a far more intimate story. Created for the World Designer Award, the dramatic ensemble drew inspiration from the seven anatomical layers involved in a C-section, turning the physical journey of childbirth into a couture statement. (Also read: Friday Fashion Flashback: The Indian Maharaja who commissioned Cartier’s most extraordinary necklace with 2,930 diamonds ) The story behind ‘Layers of Life’ Designed by Keesha Abdallah, Layers of Life was born from the designer’s fascination with the anatomy of a C-section and the layers involved in the procedure. Abdallah, a new mother herself, found the subject particularly personal, drawing on her own experience of motherhood while developing the concept. Taking to Instagram, Abdallah revealed that the idea began with a simple yet unconventional thought: turning the layers involved in childbirth into couture. “I had this crazy idea to turn the layers of childbirth into a couture gown. This is the story of the Layers of Life dress,” she wrote. Abdallah explained that when her team was given the opportunity to design the gown for Miss Uganda’s appearance at the Miss World stage in Vietnam, she wanted to create something “fresh, original and highly inspired”.

Rather than depicting childbirth literally, she wanted to interpret it through fashion. The result was an elaborate ombré gown featuring multiple layers, colours and textures, with each element contributing to the larger narrative of bringing a child into the world. From anatomy to couture One of the biggest inspirations came from images depicting the seven layers involved in a C-section. Abdallah said she was particularly drawn to the depth and complexity of the procedure and wanted to capture that idea through the construction of the gown. Once Miss Uganda approved her initial sketch, the real challenge began: turning the ambitious concept from paper into a wearable creation. The colour palette proved especially difficult. With numerous shades available, Abdallah and her team had to experiment with different combinations before finding tones that could accurately convey the visual progression she had imagined.