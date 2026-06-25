Healing after childbirth: Gynaecologist shares what new mothers need to eat for postpartum recovery

Maternal nourishment during pregnancy gets a lot of spotlight, as the expecting mother is ‘eating for two’, both to support her own health and sustain the life growing within. But childbirth does not mark the end of nutritional support. On the contrary, a mother needs continued dietary care as her body recovers from the intense physical stress of childbirth and adjusts to the new demands of breastfeeding and child care. Both during and after pregnancy, proper nourishment is non-negotiable.



ALSO READ: Indian mothers nutritionally deficient? Gynaecologist shares 4 nutrient gaps behind fatigue, brain fog, sleep issues Postpartum mothers need to priortise their diet. (Picture credit: Freepik) With that said, let's zoom in on both macronutrients and micronutrients required after childbirth. Dr Isha Nandal, consultant obstetrician, gynaecologist and advanced laparoscopic surgeon at Yellow Fertility, Rohtak, shared with HT Lifestyle how the right mix of macro and micronutrients can support healing, energy and breastfeeding. Here are some of the few doubts she put to rest: Which are the most important nutrients?

Add protein sources like chicken, fish, egg and iron-rich foods like spinach, beetroot to your diet. (Picture credit: Freepik)

The toll on physical health after childbirth is massive. The gynaecologist observed that, irrespective of the type of birth, whether vaginal or caesarean, doctors see women undergo a lot of physical stress, accompanied by blood stress. To slowly recover from this stress, she recommended mothers to focus on protein and iron. Describing the exact value of each of them, their sources, she elaborated, “Protein helps in tissue repair, muscle recovery and wound healing. New moms must aim to include eggs, paneer, dal, tofu and chicken in their daily meals. Meanwhile, iron helps restore the body’s iron level and prevents anaemia risks. Eat iron-rich foods like spinach, beetroot, jaggery, dates and lean meats.” Other forms of nutritional support can come from essential macro and micronutrients. Fat is often vilified, but Dr Nandal explained that maternal nutrition also benefits from this underrated macronutrient. It can be found in sources such as nuts, seeds and fatty seeds. Further, to support hormonal balance and bone health, she recommended curd, milk, sesame seeds and ragi. Why is hydration important for postpartum recovery and breastfeeding?

Coconut water cools down the body. (Pexels)

Since the focus is on postpartum recovery, hydration becomes an integral part of the dietary discussion, especially if the mother is breastfeeding. Dr Nandal asserted that hydration matters through and through. It may sound basic, but sometimes the simplest things act as pillars of physical recovery. “Hydration helps in milk production, aids digestion, and helps every cell in the body function as it should,” she said. She also recommended drinking 2.5 to 3 litres of fluid daily. While plain water remains the best source of hydration, new mothers also benefit from complementary sources with strong nutritional highlights, such as coconut water for electrolytes, buttermilk for probiotics and rich chicken and dal soup for protein. How often should postpartum mothers eat?

Eat a diet rich in veggies and leafy greens. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

The meal frequency also matters during postpartum recovery. According to Dr Nandal, instead of having three large meals, new mothers may benefit from smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day. This can help maintain energy levels, support metabolism, and prevent sugar crashes, which can worsen postpartum fatigue. When it comes to what to eat and what to avoid, the advice remains the same. Dr Nandal explained, “New mothers should cut back on processed snacks, refined carbs, and excessive caffeine and alcohol, as these cause inflammation and slow down the recovery, while prioritising more foods rich in fibre like whole grains, fruits, vegetables and seeds.” When mothers don't include fibre in their diet, the doctor warned, they are likely to suffer from constipation. Can new mothers eat ajwain, methi, jeera?

Ajwain improves digestion. Chew it! (Picture credit: Shutterstock)