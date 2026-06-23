Is drinking too much milk bad for your bones? Doctors reveal truth about excessive intake

For generations, the glass of milk has been a non-negotiable staple on breakfast tables, heralded as the ultimate shield against brittle bones. However, recent internet scepticism has left consumers questioning whether their dairy habit might actually backfire, with some online theories going so far as to claim that excessive milk intake can trigger osteoporosis. Also read | World Milk Day 2026: Orthopaedic surgeon explains which milk is most beneficial: Cow, goat, soy, almond, coconut Doctors debunk myths linking milk consumption with osteoporosis, asserting that moderate intake does not harm bone health. (Freepik)

Doctors are now stepping forward to clear the confusion, directly addressing the anxiety surrounding dairy consumption. Top orthopaedic surgeons confirm that while a balanced lifestyle is key, the fear that milk destroys bones is entirely unfounded.

The myth of the 'acidifying' diet Much of the recent alarm stems from the 'acid-ash hypothesis', a theory suggesting that high dairy and meat intake increases the body's acidity, forcing it to leach calcium from the bones to neutralise the acid. Dr Vaibhav Kasodekar, senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon at SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim (A Fortis associate) in Mumbai, firmly dismissed this claim.

He said, "This misconception is based on the 'acid-ash hypothesis,' which states that meat protein raises the body’s acidity levels and causes the calcium to be stripped from bones. Nevertheless, recent studies have disproved this theory, demonstrating that protein in the diet – especially in conjunction with proper amounts of calcium – strengthens the bones and protects against fractures in ageing people."

Dr Kasodekar highlighted that the internet rumours lack clinical backing, stating point-blank: "To date, there is absolutely no scientific evidence supporting the statement that moderate or even high amounts of milk increase risks of developing osteoporosis."

Dr Nikhil Jadhav, an orthopaedic consultant at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital in Pune, echoed this stance, urging patients to focus on clinical data rather than viral trends: "To cut to the chase, there is no scientific proof of the hypothesis that excessive milk consumption can cause osteoporosis. Some theories state that excessive milk consumption leads to 'acidifying' of the body and loss of bone mineral content (calcium). But scientific backing for this theory is quite weak because, in general terms, there has been shown either neutral correlation or positive relationship between moderate dairy product consumption and bone mineral density."

What actually causes osteoporosis? Rather than blaming dairy, both doctors point out that osteoporosis — a condition where decreased bone mineral density leaves bones weak and prone to fractures — is a complex disease driven by an array of genetic, biological, and lifestyle factors.

"The disease develops due to many reasons, including ageing, changes in hormonal status, vitamin D deficiency, lack of physical activity, smoking, as well as poor general nutrition," explained Dr Kasodekar. He noted that while calcium is vital, 'it cannot be discussed alone'.

Dr Jadhav agreed, listing the primary triggers that patients should actually be watching out for. "The main risk factors are old age, hormone imbalance (in particular, menopause in women), vitamin D shortage, physical inactivity, smoking, and alcohol abuse," he said.

Far from damaging the skeleton, milk provides the very building blocks needed to keep it intact. "Milk contains calcium, proteins, phosphorus, and vitamin D (fortified), which play a significant role in the formation of bones in the body," Dr Jadhav explained, adding, "During childhood, teenage years, and adulthood, consumption of sufficient quantities of calcium contributes to the acquisition of the highest possible bone mass."

According to Dr Kasodekar, dairy remains incredibly efficient at delivering these nutrients: “Milk still represents the most efficient source of calcium, phosphorus, and proteins necessary for bone mineralisation.”