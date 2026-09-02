How to Make Sense of All Those Airport Line-Cutting Options

If airport security and passport lines got you down this summer, now’s the time to look into those fast passes your frequent-flying friends smugly tout.

Programs like TSA PreCheck, Clear and Global Entry, which basically let you cut the line. You might not even have to pay for them given certain credit-card perks.

The best part, unless you’re wary of facial recognition: All three services are speedier than ever at many major airports thanks to new technology.

So if you’ve been on the fence about which membership is right given the maze of checkpoint lanes, consider this your refresher course.

Full disclosure: I have all three and couldn’t live without them. That said, I’m not your average traveler, with 45 flights logged so far this year. And my pricey travel credit cards cover the charges.

TSA PreCheck PreCheck is the government program available at more than 200 U.S. airports, with over 85 U.S. and international airlines participating.

You get a dedicated security lane (keep an eye out for operating hours, though) and can keep your laptop and liquids in your bag. Now, you’re probably thinking, wait a minute, I can already do that at more and more airports with those new CT bag scanners and don’t have PreCheck.

True, but they’re not everywhere. So if snaking standard TSA lanes and unpacking at the checkpoint is a pain point, this is your most affordable program.

An even bigger selling point if you also have a passport: the introduction of TSA PreCheck Touchless ID. Instead of showing your ID to a TSA agent, you look into a camera and are sent through.