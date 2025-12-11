Dermatologist shares 4 skincare mistakes you need to leave behind in 2025: ‘Many adverse outcomes can come from…’

If you’ve ever gone on a skincare shopping spree, filling your cart with every trending serum or “miracle” moisturiser an influencer swears by, you’re not alone - but glowing, airbrushed skin isn’t as simple as copying someone else’s routine. What works for one person can wreak havoc on another, and understanding your own skin’s needs is far more important than following trends. You need to understand what your skin requires before buying skincare products.(Unsplash)

Dr B.L. Jangid, a dermatologist, hair transplant surgeon and the founder of SkinQure Clinic, New Delhi, has outlined four skincare mistakes you need to leave behind in 2025. He spoke to HT Lifestyle about the common mistakes people make when choosing skincare products, and emphasised the importance of professional guidance to truly understand your skin’s needs.

Blindly following social media trends

According to Dr Jangid, blindly following recommendations by social media influencers is one of the biggest mistakes dermatologists warn against. He acknowledges that while social media trends can be fun sometimes, they can prove to be quite damaging for some people who disregard the negative side effects.

The dermatologist explains, “Each person’s skin is different and has a unique set of problems and medical history. There are many adverse outcomes that can come from following an influencer's skin care routine, combining popular actives, or doing a routine that claims to be a 10 step skin care system. These include burns, acne flares, rashes, hyperpigmentation, and long-term damage to the skin barrier.”

Not understanding your skin

Dr Jangid emphasises the importance of understanding your skin type and its specific needs before buying skincare products. He warns that following trends or using popular actives simply because they are widely advertised can backfire if they are not suited to your skin.

He explains, “Your algorithms do not have the capability to understand the nuances and complexities that come with an individual’s skin. The assumption that buying high strength, ‘miracle’ acids or retinoids to fix their skin will not match the expectation and will worsen the skin. Many people complain about the irritation and dryness their skin experiences, yet self-prescribing actives continues to be the issue.”

The dermatologist recommends seeking professional guidance, as this ensures your skin receives the ingredients it actually needs.

You must address skin concerns even if they seem mild.(Unsplash)

Not addressing mild skin concerns

According to the dermatologist, even mild skin irritation - such as rashes, dryness, or itching - should be evaluated by a medical professional, as it may signal an underlying issue that needs attention. Moreover, he also adds, “Self medications should be avoided, especially steroid-based ones. Incorrect or overuse can worsen the issues. In case of any skin or hair issues or concerns, it’s better to seek guidance from a certified dermatologist or trichologist for correct treatment.”

Not completing treatment

Another skincare mistake Dr Jangid highlights is failing to follow the prescribed treatment or not completing the course recommended by a specialist. He emphasises, “Not adhering to the prescription or not completing the treatment suggested by your skincare expert can lead to relapse or can worsen the conditions.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.