Health coach shares 8 morning superfoods to eat on empty stomach for better gut health and hormone balance

What we eat and do first thing in the morning can set the tone for the entire day. Some foods offer maximum benefits only when consumed on an empty stomach. In an Instagram post shared on July 23, health coach Nikita Bardia highlighted how adopting healthy morning eating habits can enhance digestion, improve gut health, and support hormonal balance. Also read | Morning superfoods: Here's what to eat on an empty stomach Raw garlic helps in resetting gut health and boosting skin health.(Pexels)

“What you eat first thing in the morning can either heal your gut or stress it out. Most people unknowingly sabotage their health by having tea, biscuits, or random fruits on an empty stomach. Here’s a smarter nutritionist-approved list that supports hormones, digestion, skin, and fat metabolism,” Nikita wrote.

1. 1 clove raw garlic with ½ tsp raw honey

Anti-fungal, gut-resetting, supports liver detox. Helps clear skin and stubborn bloating.

2. Soaked black raisins (5–6), especially for women

Rich in iron, helps reduce PMS fatigue and dark circles. Balances hormones and improves bowel movement.

3. Soaked 1 walnut or 2 almonds (not together)

Great for bile flow, brain clarity, and inflammation. Almonds for skin + gut lining, walnuts for omega-3s.

4. Jeera and cinnamon warm water

Balances insulin, supports hormonal health. Especially great for PCOS, sugar cravings, and belly fat.

5. Fresh buttermilk with hing and curry leaves

Soothes acidity, nourishes gut lining, and calms inflammation. Only 2–3 tbsp if you’re new to this.

6. Coconut water with 2 soaked sabja seeds (early morning only)

Natural electrolyte + anti-inflammatory, great for humid weather or tired mornings.

7. 1 soaked fig (anjeer) or 2 soaked munakka

Helps relieve sluggish bowels, improves iron levels, and keeps skin glowing. Avoid if prone to candida.

8. Gond katira (natural edible gum) soaked overnight in water, just ½ tsp

A lesser-known gem for cooling the body, balancing heat-based acne, and promoting hydration.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.