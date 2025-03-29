Should you eat fruits early in the morning on an empty stomach? Expert reveals why it's not a good idea

It's a no-brainer that fruits are considered go-to healthy foods. Fruits are packed with natural goodness and loads of essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and fibre, making them an absolute non-negotiable in healthy diets and weight-loss eating plans. Eating fruit first thing in the morning may not be good for your health.(Pexels)

When it comes to starting the day on a healthy note, fruits often come into question, whether they should be consumed on an empty stomach or not. The first meal that breaks your overnight fast should be nutritious, making fruits seem like the ideal choice. Regardless of the great nutritional profile, for certain occasions, fruits do come with a caveat.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Fiona Sampat, a clinical dietitian at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, shared whether it's correct to have fruits on an empty stomach early morning. Furthermore, she also listed out the best alternatives to break your overnight fast.

Why shouldn't you have fruits on an empty stomach?

Fruits have natural sugar that spike your blood sugar levels.(Pixabay)

Fiona started by debunking the popular notion around eating fruits first thing in the morning. Fiona said, “While there are claims that suggest eating fruits on an empty stomach or in the morning maximise their benefits, however, there is no scientific evidence for the same. Consuming fruits on an empty stomach should rather be avoided as fruits contain natural sugars which can give a quick rise to the blood sugar levels, especially when eaten on an empty stomach. This creates a rapid rise and crash in the blood sugar levels, making the individual more prone to glucose variability, fatigue and pangs of hunger.”

Fruits on an empty stomach should be avoided, particularly for certain vulnerable groups. Additionally, some fruits, because of their nutritional properties, may not be suitable. Elaborating on all these, Fiona added, “This calls for greater consideration while dealing with individuals with diabetes or ones prone to fluctuating sugars. Some individuals may also face gastric discomfort when fruits, especially citrus fruits likes oranges, sweet lime, are consumed on an empty stomach due to their acidic nature. The high acidic content of these may cause irritation in the stomach lining, causing gastric discomfort.”

What is the proper way of having fruits in the morning?

Pair your fruits with nuts and seeds.(Pixabay)

But don't swear off fruits in the morning. If you change how you have fruits in the morning, the sugar spike won't occur as much.

Fiona described the proper way of consuming fruits in the morning and said, “Pairing fruits with healthy fats like nuts and seeds and a protein source (buttermilk, curd, milk, lentils) helps to reduce these effects and reduce the sugar spikes as well. This will also help to avoid the rapid rise and crash in the blood sugar levels. Studies show that when fruits are consumed in between meals, i.e., between breakfast and lunch or between lunch and dinner, there was a reduced intake of subsequent energy as well as the potential to enhance satiety. All fruits can be consumed in moderation throughout the day. Also, fruits should be consumed as whole fruits rather than juices so as to maximise the benefits of the fibre and micronutrients present in them.”

Other alternatives to start your day with

Chia seeds are one of the healthy alternatives. (Pixabay)

Don't draw the line at fruits, as several alternatives can help you start the morning healthily.

Fiona shared:

Nuts and seeds: Nuts like almonds, walnuts, unsalted pistachios and seeds like flax seeds, pumpkin seeds are good choices to start the day with as they are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids and help in providing a sustained energy boost.

Nuts like almonds, walnuts, unsalted pistachios and seeds like flax seeds, pumpkin seeds are good choices to start the day with as they are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids and help in providing a sustained energy boost. Hot water concoction: Jeera Water, coriander seeds water, fennel seeds water, turmeric water. These are rich sources of antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, which help to combat inflammation, improve metabolic health and aid in digestion.

Jeera Water, coriander seeds water, fennel seeds water, turmeric water. These are rich sources of antioxidants and anti-inflammatories, which help to combat inflammation, improve metabolic health and aid in digestion. Chia seeds water: Chia is a rich source of omega 3 fatty acids and fibre, which helps in supporting cardiac health, helps to maintain blood sugar levels and provides satiety.

Lemon Water: This helps in hydration, supports digestion and gives a boost of vitamin C.

This helps in hydration, supports digestion and gives a boost of vitamin C. Milk: Milk is a good source of protein and calcium, which supports bone health and helps to maintain blood sugar levels.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.