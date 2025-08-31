Gynaecologist shares 5 tips to manage menopause symptoms: Eat flax seeds, exercise 150 minutes per week and more

Menopause is a major milestone in a woman's life. During this period, there are big hormonal shifts which impact mental health, energy levels, sleep, and overall wellbeing. Preparing for menopause helps women navigate these changes more efficiently. During menopause, a woman undergoes a lot of hormonal shifts, triggering major changes. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Do all women gain weight during menopause? Doctor explains and suggests 10 tips to manage weight

Obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Thejavathy G V, who is a senior consultant at Motherhood Hospital, told HT Lifestyle that Indian women get menopause much earlier, requiring greater awareness about how to manage these physical, emotional and hormonal changes that come with menopause.

She said, "Menopause is a transformative phase that every woman experiences, yet it often arrives with little preparation or open conversation. In India, women typically enter menopause around the age of 46, several years earlier than women in many other countries. With more Indian women living well into their seventies and beyond, a growing population now spends many years managing the physical, emotional, and mental changes that accompany menopause."

Dr Thejavathy G V shared a detailed guide with us, covering all the essentials to support menopause symptoms, from diet to exercise:

1. Focus on a nutrient-dense diet

Include superfoods like flaxseed in your diet. (Shutterstock)

Foods rich in calcium and vitamin D, such as dairy products, leafy greens, and fortified cereals, promote bone strength and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

Phytoestrogens, found in soy, flaxseeds, and sesame, may help regulate hormonal fluctuations and reduce hot flashes.

Including omega-3 fatty acids from fish, walnuts, and chia seeds can benefit heart health and ease mood swings.

Minimising intake of processed foods, caffeine, and alcohol further supports hormonal stability and improves energy levels.

2. Exercise for strength and balance

Add Pilates to your routine for better core strength.(Shutterstock)

Beyond traditional walking or strength training, consider mindful, restorative practices like Qi Gong and Tai Chi, which use slow, flowing movements and breathwork to improve balance, flexibility, and mental calm.

Incorporating Pilates can help you maintain muscle tone, core strength, and posture while being gentle on the joints.

Add in some low-impact cardio—like swimming, cycling, or brisk walking—to keep your heart healthy and support weight management.

Aim for around 150 minutes of movement each week, mixing strength, cardio, and mind-body exercises, to stay strong, centred, and resilient through this transition.

3. Use supplements with intention

The right supplements can help fill critical gaps, especially during midlife.

Nutrients like calcium and vitamin D are vital for maintaining bone strength, particularly if you’re not getting enough sun.

Whatever you choose, look for science-backed, transparent formulations, and always check with your healthcare provider to ensure they’re right for you.

4. Prioritise rest and recovery

Hot flushes can make it difficult to sleep.(Shutterstock)

Building a soothing evening ritual, like dimming the lights, putting away screens, and practising deep, mindful breathing, can make a big difference.

Small touches, such as cooler bedding, a calming cup of herbal tea, or even jotting down your thoughts in a journal, can help your body and mind wind down.

5. Lean into community support

Menopause can sometimes feel like a lonely journey, but it doesn’t have to be.

Sharing your experience with trusted friends or family can be incredibly validating and remind you that you’re not alone.

Menopause is a natural phase that every woman goes through, and by being well aware of how to manage the symptoms, fear around this can be reduced, helping women tackle it with ease.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.