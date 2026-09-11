Can carrying a heavy backpack result in a blood clot in the arm? Physician Dr Kunal Sood explains

He explained how that might happen, and what we can do to minimise the risk.

Taking to Instagram on September 10, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained that something as everyday as carrying a very heavy bag on your shoulder can result in a blood clot in the shoulder.

A blood clot is a semisolid mass of blood cells and other substances that forms in blood vessels, primarily to prevent continuous bleeding in the event of an injury. However, in some cases, blood clots can result in disrupting the normal flow of blood, which can lead to life-threatening situations.

How can a heavy backpack lead to a blood clot? “A heavy backpack causing a blood clot in your shoulder sounds almost impossible, but in rare cases, something like this can actually happen,” expressed Dr Sood.

While most people can carry a backpack without ever worrying about a blood clot, the physician noted that there is a vein that travels between the collarbone and the first rib.

“And in some people, that space is already pretty tight. When you add in repeated arm movement, heavy lifting or pressure around the shoulder, that vein can become compressed or irritated enough for a clot to form,” he stated.

“This is sometimes called an effort-related upper extremity DVT (deep vein thrombosis), and it can happen in young, otherwise healthy people.”

How to minimise the risk There are steps that one can take to lower the risk of forming a blood clot while carrying a heavy bag over the shoulders. The ones that Dr Sood shared are listed as follows:

If you're carrying a heavy backpack, make sure you keep the load reasonable.

Use both shoulder straps of the backpack.

Make sure that the straps are not digging tightly into your shoulders

Take the pack off during longer stretches of travel when you can

Pay attention to sudden swelling, heaviness, discolouration, or noticeably enlarged veins in one arm Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.