Tote bags hurting your shoulder? Orthopaedics doctor explains why this may happen: ‘Body will tilt to…’

Carrying essentials like laptops or documents to the office requires choosing the right work bag. It may seem like a small detail or just an accessory, but it can have a significant impact on your health. Women, in particular, often carry stylish one-shoulder tote bags to hold their heavy office laptops. While a tote bag definitely adds a go-to oomph factor even to the most monotonous work outfits, over time, it may lead to health issues.



ALSO READ: Orthopaedic doctor shares 6 common workout mistakes you make which increase joint injury risk When women carry tote bags, the pressure builds up on one shoulder. (Picture credit: Freepik)

We spoke to Dr S Sundar, medical director, orthopaedics and robotic arthroplasty, VS Group of Hospitals, Chennai, who explained how this habit can affect the body and what can be done to avoid it.

Alerting people to how pervasive the impact of one-shoulder bags can be, Dr Sundar shared an alarming observation. “Most of the office goers have shown that 40%-45% experience neck pain each year due to strain from posture-related issues.” Often, one-shoulder bags negatively affect posture.

When asked about the most common type of pain, he explained that it is musculoskeletal pain, which occurs in the muscles, bones, joints, ligaments, or tendons of the body, rather than in the internal organs.

Who is at greater risk? “Women who regularly carry a laptop tote on one shoulder are likely to be at greater risk than men," the doctor revealed. Women are more likely to be affected because of the bag choice.





Why does this happen? Let's take a closer look at the reason behind the pain inflicted by the laptop bag. The doctor asserted that the uneven weight is the major reason.

“When you carry a 3kg or more heavy laptop bag on one shoulder, your body will inevitably tilt to try and balance the weight of the bag evenly, therefore forcing the neck, shoulder, and upper back muscles on that side to work harder than the other side, which then causes those muscles to become fatigued and inflamed due to this overuse of those muscles,” he elaborated, describing how this uneven strain can place stress on the cervical spine and may even caue nerve compression, creating a chain reaction of discomfort and potential long-term musculoskeletal issues.