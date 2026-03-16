Tote bags hurting your shoulder? Orthopaedics doctor explains why this may happen: ‘Body will tilt to…’
If you frequently carry your office essentials in a tote bag, know why you are at risk of musculoskeletal pain.
Carrying essentials like laptops or documents to the office requires choosing the right work bag. It may seem like a small detail or just an accessory, but it can have a significant impact on your health. Women, in particular, often carry stylish one-shoulder tote bags to hold their heavy office laptops. While a tote bag definitely adds a go-to oomph factor even to the most monotonous work outfits, over time, it may lead to health issues.
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We spoke to Dr S Sundar, medical director, orthopaedics and robotic arthroplasty, VS Group of Hospitals, Chennai, who explained how this habit can affect the body and what can be done to avoid it.
Alerting people to how pervasive the impact of one-shoulder bags can be, Dr Sundar shared an alarming observation. “Most of the office goers have shown that 40%-45% experience neck pain each year due to strain from posture-related issues.” Often, one-shoulder bags negatively affect posture.
When asked about the most common type of pain, he explained that it is musculoskeletal pain, which occurs in the muscles, bones, joints, ligaments, or tendons of the body, rather than in the internal organs.
Who is at greater risk?
“Women who regularly carry a laptop tote on one shoulder are likely to be at greater risk than men," the doctor revealed. Women are more likely to be affected because of the bag choice.
Why does this happen?
Let's take a closer look at the reason behind the pain inflicted by the laptop bag. The doctor asserted that the uneven weight is the major reason.
“When you carry a 3kg or more heavy laptop bag on one shoulder, your body will inevitably tilt to try and balance the weight of the bag evenly, therefore forcing the neck, shoulder, and upper back muscles on that side to work harder than the other side, which then causes those muscles to become fatigued and inflamed due to this overuse of those muscles,” he elaborated, describing how this uneven strain can place stress on the cervical spine and may even caue nerve compression, creating a chain reaction of discomfort and potential long-term musculoskeletal issues.
Tote bag not the option ?
Dr Sundar cautioned that structured shoulder bags, sling bags, and totes cause uneven distribution of weight. When carried over long distances, whether walking to work or standing for extended periods on the commute home, this added strain can significantly increase stress on the neck, shoulder and back.
How to prevent this?
You can prevent your back pain. The doctor recommended switching shoulders often, using a two-shoulder strap backpack on long commutes, and carrying fewer things in the bag. These will both improve strength and posture in the upper back and neck.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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