What is guided meditation? Tara Brach explains how this simple practice can bring you back to the present

With World Mental Health Day approaching on October 10, you may be looking for simple ways to pause, check in with yourself and become more aware of what you are feeling. Guided meditation offers one way to do that.

The World Health Organization has chosen “Lived experiences heard: real voices, real change” as the theme for World Mental Health Day 2026. The campaign calls for people with lived experience of mental health conditions to have a stronger voice in decisions about mental health care.

Guided meditation does not replace professional mental health care. But it can give you a quiet space to notice your thoughts, emotions and body without immediately reacting to them.

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What is guided meditation? Guided meditation uses spoken instructions to lead you through a practice. A teacher may ask you to focus on your breathing, notice sensations in your body, observe your thoughts or bring attention back to the present.

You do not have to meditate alone or know exactly what to do. The guidance gives your mind something simple to follow.

Tara Brach's approach focuses on the present Meditation teacher Tara Brach has recently shared several guided practices that focus on returning your attention to the present.

Her September 25 meditation, “Resting in Reality,” guides you through awareness of the body, breath, sounds and sensations. The practice encourages you to notice when your mind moves into thoughts and gently return to the experience of the moment.

Her September 16 meditation, “Aware and Alive,” also uses the breath, body and heart to help you reconnect with what you experience in the present.

Also Read Tara Brach's Buddhist-inspired mindfulness practice can help you overcome stress. Here's how RAIN works

You do not need to empty your mind If you think meditation means stopping every thought, you may find the practice frustrating. Brach's recent guided meditations take a different approach. Thoughts can appear. You can notice them and return your attention to your breath, body or surroundings.

That simple return becomes part of the practice. You do not need to judge yourself each time your attention wanders.

Try a few minutes of guided meditation Choose a quiet place and sit comfortably. Follow a guided meditation and let the teacher's voice direct your attention.

You can start by noticing your breathing. Then pay attention to sensations in your body or sounds around you. When your thoughts wander, gently return to the practice.

Tara's “Inner Refuge of Calm” meditation uses this kind of return to breath, body and sound while inviting you to notice thoughts and emotions without trying to control them.

Meditation has become a spiritual practice For some people, meditation can create space for self-reflection. You may begin to notice how you respond to fear, stress, sadness or uncertainty.

Brach's latest “Embodied Metta” meditation adds another layer through loving-kindness. The practice invites you to bring warmth and care toward your body and difficult emotions.