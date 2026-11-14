Sohail Khan on drastic weight loss transformation: I got food poisoning, was on medication and doctors recommended losing some weight

In the video, Sohail was asked what he felt when his weight loss became a headline, and the actor explained that he lost 5 to 7 kilos due to food poisoning and doctor recommendations while participating in the reality show.

In an interview with Zenofar Fathima on Real Talk with Zen, posted on YouTube on October 23, Sohail Khan addressed the rampant online rumours surrounding his recent physical transformation . He opened up about the truth behind his much-discussed weight loss, the health challenges he faced during filming of the reality show Alliance, and the recovery journey that followed.

A few months ago, Sohail Khan sparked concern among fans with his noticeable weight loss . While some social media users wondered if the actor was dealing with health issues, others speculated whether GLP-1 weight-loss drugs were behind the change.

“Even I don't know why they made such a big deal out of it. It was just that when I was in the house, I got food poisoning. I was on medication, and I had to get the bacteria out of my system, so I was recommended by doctors to lose some weight. My natural weight is anything between 83 and 85…When I saw my weight as 78, I realised that I've lost around a good 5 to 7 kilos,” he clarified.

‘Half knowledge is more dangerous…’ Moreover, according to Sohail, because Alliance was a captive reality show with restricted communication, rumours quickly escalated on social media, leading family and friends to worry when he was simply recovering under medical care

“I was just unwell. In fact, I genuinely say that half knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge or more knowledge. If I had been at home in my comfort zone, I probably would not have recovered that fast. But because I really wanted to be a part of the house, the alliance, those games, and be around my 16 new contestant friends, I enjoyed it,” he added.

‘No Ozempic, no fat burners’ In another interview with HT City, the actor had confessed that the illness also forced him to watch what he ate. He shared, “I just needed to control what I was eating as I wanted to be a part of the challenges and be around the new family and friends that I made till the last day, and now for a lifetime. So no Ozempic, no fat burners; I’m only taking pure and loads of love and affection from everyone.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.