Doctor warns burning sensation is not the only symptom of UTI: Warning signs you may miss, when to consult expert

According to Dr Naveen, people tend to dismiss early symptoms such as dehydration as a random occurrence and wait for it to settle, with some self-medicating with leftover antibiotics at home or home remedies, which may temporarily mask the symptoms. But the urologist noted that this does not clear the infection.

A UTI is assumed to mean a sharp burning sensation while passing urine. But infections can be present in a milder or different way, which is where they get missed. In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Naveen M N, consultant - urologist and renal transplant surgeon at Gleneagles BGS Hospital, highlighted why urinary tract infections sometimes go undiagnosed, symptoms people often overlook, less obvious signs of a UTI, and when to seek medical attention.

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are among the most common bacterial infections affecting women worldwide, especially in India, according to a report published by the National Institutes of Health . In fact, a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine reported that approximately 40% to 50% of Indian women experience a urinary tract infection (UTI) at least once in their lifetime, with women being up to 30 times more vulnerable than men due to anatomical and physiological factors.

According to Dr Naveen, beyond a burning sensation, patients should also look out for less obvious signs of a UTI to improve diagnosis and treatment. They are:

Further explaining why UTI symptoms sometimes go undiagnosed and the overlooked symptoms, he added, “A UTI can also overlap with other conditions like vaginal infections, sexually transmitted diseases, kidney stones, an overactive bladder, or prostate problems in men. Some age groups are also more likely to miss recognising a UTI. Older adults may have no urinary complaints at all but may show other symptoms such as a drop in appetite, confusion, dizziness, etc. Young children may also showcase only fever or irritability. People with diabetes, pregnant women and postmenopausal women can also have milder or silent infections.”

When to seek medical attention If the urinary symptoms last for a day or two or are getting worse, it is time to see the doctor, according to Dr Naveen. He further stressed that, “If you are experiencing fever, chills, pain in the back or sides, nausea or vomiting, or passing blood in urine, seeking immediate medical attention is important as it could point to a kidney infection. This also applies to older adults, anyone with diabetes, children, and those with a weakened immune system.”

Lastly, he stated that anyone who has two or more infections within a period of six months or experiences UTIs three or more times in a year should also need to be properly evaluated, as there might be an underlying cause. “Getting a timely diagnosis is important, as the infection can travel from the bladder to the kidneys and cause serious illness. In some cases, it can also spread into the bloodstream. A simple urine test is quick and allows the correct treatment to start early. Finishing the full course of the prescribed treatment is just as important as starting the medication,” Dr Naveen recommended.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.