Concerned about reproductive health rumours? Urologist debunks 5 myths on male fertility and sperm health

Reproductive health can sometimes be a subject of gossip among friends, but not many individuals get their doubts cleared by a medical practitioner. As such, there are many rumours on the subject that freely float among individuals.

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“Male fertility is often reduced to one factor: the sperm count,” shared urologist and andrologist Dr Sanjay Prakash J with HT Lifestyle. “But reproductive health is far more complex than that. Several popular beliefs about semen and fertility can create unnecessary anxiety, or worse, delay the right evaluation.”

He went to debunk five myths about men’s reproductive health, which are presented as follows.

Myth 1: More ejaculation can lead to permanent depletion of sperm Dr Prakash J noted that while frequent ejaculation may temporarily reduce the sperm concentration in an individual’s ejaculate, it does not permanently exhaust the body’s sperm supply.

“Sperm are continuously produced in the testes,” stated the urologist. “In fact, prolonged abstinence is not necessarily better either, as very long intervals may increase the proportion of older sperm and potentially affect motility and DNA quality.”

For couples trying to conceive, the doctor stated that regular intercourse is generally a more practical approach than trying to save up. Frequent ejaculation is also a treatment for seminal infections and high DFI (DNA Fragmentation Index), he shared.

Myth 2: Presence of sperm guarantees the success of IVF/ICSI Assisted reproduction can overcome several sperm-related barriers, but it is not a universal solution, highlighted Dr Prakash J.

“Severe male-factor infertility may sometimes reflect an underlying hormonal, genetic, anatomical or testicular problem that deserves diagnosis and treatment. However, if the quality of sperm is poor, IVF-ICSI cannot solve the problem either,” noted the urologist.