US may have just two aircraft carriers in Persian Gulf as USS George Washington heads to Japan
The George Washington group arrived in the region in August, leaving the US without any carrier presence in the western Pacific.
Published on: Nov 19, 2026, 02:39:49 IST
Bloomberg
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One of three US aircraft carrier strike groups in the Persian Gulf region to enforce the naval blockade against Iran has left the region and is likely returning to its home port, according to two US officials.
The USS George Washington strike group may be sailing for its homeport of Yokosuka, Japan, as of Wednesday, according to the officials who declined to be identified.