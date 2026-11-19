US Embassy in Saudi Arabia issues fresh security alert for Americans amid Houthi attack threat
The US has warned Americans in Saudi Arabia about Houthi attack threats, airport disruptions, travel restrictions and security risks across the country.
The US Mission to Saudi Arabia has issued a security alert asking American citizens across the country to remain cautious amid the threat of attacks linked to Iran and its supported Houthi group. The alert, dated November 17 and published on November 18, warns that attacks could target airports and other important infrastructure, causing civilian casualties and travel disruptions.
The embassy has urged Americans to check the US State Department's travel advisory for Saudi Arabia and follow official safety updates. It also warned that the situation could worsen quickly and affect areas beyond those already facing hostilities.
US warns of airport attacks and flight disruptions
According to the US Mission, Iranian-supported Houthis have carried out attacks against Saudi Arabia, including strikes on civilian airports and critical infrastructure.
Americans have been asked to prepare for possible airport attacks, airspace closures, flight cancellations and other travel disruptions. The mission advised travellers to check their flight status directly with airlines and airports.
The alert provided the following updates on major airports:
- Riyadh: King Khalid International Airport partially reopened on October 23 for domestic flights and some international services operated by national carriers.
- Jeddah: King Abdulaziz International Airport remains operational, with some delays and cancellations.
- Dammam: King Fahd International Airport is also operational, although some flights have faced delays and cancellations.
Some flights normally based at Riyadh airport have been shifted to Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Qassim.
Also Read: Saudi Arabia preparing for war against Houthis to stretch into next year: Report
US government employees face travel restrictions
The US State Department ordered non-emergency government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia, effective October 23, 2026, due to safety concerns.
Government employees still working in the country need special permission from the Chief of Mission to use any Saudi airport. They are also restricted from travelling within 20 miles of the Yemen border.
Additional permission is required for travel to Jizan, Asir and Najran provinces, as well as Qatif, Yanbu and Taif.
Americans warned against filming missile and drone activity
The US Mission has also reminded Americans about Saudi Arabia's laws on filming and sharing information about security incidents.
The country's Ministry of Interior has warned that “filming, publishing, or sharing information related to counter missiles and drones, and their impact sites, exposes you to legal liability.”
The alert added that US citizens have been detained for violating these rules, including taking photographs of government buildings, airports and impact sites.
Also Read: Trump administration weighs forcing US firms to disclose Chinese AI use
US shares safety guidance for Americans
The mission has advised Americans to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, stay away from areas with a heavy police presence and follow instructions from local authorities.
If an aerial attack occurs, they should move away from windows and glass doors, avoid fallen debris and monitor official updates.
Americans can also enrol in the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and help the government contact them during emergencies.
The US Mission confirmed that emergency consular services remain available through its embassy in Riyadh and consulates in Jeddah and Dhahran.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More